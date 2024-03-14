Black Mountain's Max Dasher on 'American Idol' Ahead of Hollywood Week

Max Dasher grew up watching American Idol, and now he gets the chance to compete.

Dasher's audition for the show aired on March 3. With three yeses from judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, he received a golden ticket to the next round of auditions: Hollywood Week.

Dasher grew up in Louisiana but has lived in Black Mountain for five years. He currently works at Pure & Proper and plays shows around the area.

Growing up, Dasher said he and his sister Laela played music in church and for various events. Laela Dasher also auditioned for American Idol and also received a golden ticket.

Dasher said he learned to play guitar and began writing songs, and he and his sister began posting them on Instagram.

That led to some people seeing it and asking us if we wanted to be on the show, which ultimately led to us being on the show, Dasher said.

The Dashers auditioned in Nashville, Tennessee, in what Max Dasher described as a nerve-wracking experience.

We walked into this place and waited for days with all these other candidates, Dasher said. We finally got our chance to appear in front of the judges, and we were all very nervous and tired.

Despite the nerves, Dasher said the experience was super surreal and super cool and that he and his sister were excited for the next round of competition.

There are still two audition episodes left to air on March 17 and 24, but Hollywood Week is scheduled to air March 31 on ABC.

Dasher auditioned with the song Rock Salt & Nails, originally by Utah Phillips. The clip from the American Idol YouTube channel has garnered 828,000 views as of March 13.

Her audition earned her a standing ovation from Perry.

You have this sparkle, Perry said after Dasher's audition. That's the thing. There is an undeniable authenticity. It's like a gold rush.

Bryan told Dasher that he had some magic, but he needed to calm down and breathe.

Richie compared Dasher to James Dean and told him his mantra should be: I'm 18 and I look like James Dean.

Outside of American Idol, Max and Laela Dasher also have an album coming out in early May with a show at Black Mountain downtown planned to celebrate the album's release.

The album, which Max Dasher said is called Places, will focus on the siblings' journey from Louisiana to Black Mountain.

It's basically about us coming from Louisiana, a place we've known our whole lives in the mountains and getting to know each other in the mountains and learning about our love for the Appalachian region and the Blue Ridge Mountains, said Dasher. It's full of that rich Southern charm, but also that Appalachian atmosphere and mountain music. We just have a real heart for it.

Dasher said his long-term goal is to become a full-time musician.

My goal is to be able to do music full time, Dasher said. I love him with all my heart. This is my passion and this is what I want to do with the rest of my life.

Karrigan Monk is the Swannanoa Valley communities reporter for Black Mountain News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact her at [email protected].