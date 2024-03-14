Grays Anatomy has always been more than a guilty pleasure

The television industry has seen astronomical changes since 2005, but one of the few constants has been the unstoppable force that reigns. Grey's Anatomy. For 20 seasons, the series was one of television's biggest hits and, just as long, was diminished due to its outstanding achievements.

It's easy to forget that Grey's Anatomy began his career with numerous Emmy nominations and has been a titan of the television industry. Long before the show became an easy subject for Redditors to ridicule, it revitalized the prime-time soap opera, providing one last gasp for water-cooler network television. He's almost too good at this job, which makes his two-decade journey effortless. But it's really incredible.

Grey's Anatomy is both a prime-time soap opera and a procedural film, two genres rarely appreciated and often criticized for their predictable redundancy. But it is a mistake to classify Gray in the same space as Chicago Med Or NCIS. There's nothing wrong with having a good procedure, but the truth is that when the lights go out for the Chicago franchise which will be the end. Grey's AnatomyThe show's legacy will long outlast its run, as is made clear by the fact that, 20 years later, the show's pinnacle still revolves around its peers.

So why is the dynamic series often reduced to a guilty pleasure?

Guilty pleasure implies that there is something to be ashamed of, something that requires you to justify your pleasure. It's the implication that something is not ironically good, but a small pleasure to be savored between serious endeavors. Of course, Grey's Anatomy is indulgent and messy, but that doesn't make it inherently lowbrow. The show is iconic in many ways and has had a great influence on the television landscape.

It might seem trivial now, but opening your pilot episode on the bare butt of Derek Shepherd, who our protagonist, Meredith Grey, had just slept with, is a brazen move that defies television norms of the time. This is the one that was still provocative when the NBC It's us semi-replicated it in its own pilot, 11 years later. In Grey's AnatomyIn the show's eighth season in 2011, Cristina Yang had an abortion simply because she didn't want a baby, a bold move for a network drama series, which arguably helped open the door to shows as Scandal, Crazy ex-girlfriendAnd A million little thingswho had their own revolutionary intrigues, follow.

And before The summer I became pretty used popular songs for its main emotional beats, Grey's Anatomy was here to make sure you'll never hear Breathe (2 AM) or How to Save a Life the same way again.

It's not just important television, it's just plain good television. Authenticity shines through Gray, creating a huge and beautiful world of heartbreak, laughter and relatability. By the time Grey's Anatomy address a publication-Roe v. Wade world in its 19th season last year, it felt like a natural evolution for a series that has rarely hesitated to stray from the reality of the twisted world in which it is based, and was determined not to lose its edge , even if it has lost its luster.

Early, Gray has upped the ante on his brand, expertly blending nuanced emotions and explosive stunts, teetering on a tightrope without ever falling. Of course, when you consider that a hospital was the victim of a bomb, a shooting, and a plane crash, you might think it's incredulous that anyone would take the series seriously. But it is in the follow-up that Gray shows his cards.

Grey's Anatomy wasn't the first primetime soap opera to up the ante with dramatic spectacle, after all. Dallas Who shot JR? The bow is perhaps one of the most infamous stunts on television, while the bombshell heard around the world on Melrose Square is an expert season-ending cliffhanger. And a grocery store shooting happened Desperate housewives the best episode ever, the one that earned Felicity Huffman an Emmy nomination and led to annual disastrous episodes.

Gray has never been afraid to shake up its status quo, and its major changes are rarely lacking. The series spent much of its seventh season exploring the ramifications of the hospital shooting, while the plane crash dramatically changed the foundation of the series starting in season 9, allowing the characters to grieve and explore trauma in nuanced ways often overlooked in the genre.

Even the three-episode arc that saw Meredith drown, visit the afterlife, and return to life in Season 3 is deeper than just a February sweep. Exploring the suicidal tendencies brewing in Meredith's heart in such a grandiose way summed up her arc without downplaying the complexities of a serious issue. She's perhaps one of the most fascinating TV characters, rarely given time to chew scenery. Subtlety is key for Meredith, and it's what makes her role as a leader so impactful. Although complex leads abound on television today, it was particularly rare to see a female star exude such rigidity then, and in many ways, today.

The show's biggest shark-jumping moment may also have been its most impressive. Kill Derek in the 11th season, Grey's Anatomy ” berated the happily ever after fans of the early seasons might have expected. Certainly an unprecedented product of the series, the loss of long-running characters has become inevitable. But killing Derek was more than a set-up. It's a decision that has reverberated throughout the series, redefining every moment leading up to his death and allowing the series to step into the unknown.

I have to give credit to Desperate housewiveswho killed Susan Mayer's main love interest, Mike Delfino, just episodes into the series finale for pioneering this bold move, but Gray I have to do what Desperate housewives I didn't have time to: explore what happens next.

In the era of ephemeral shows, Grey's Anatomy is something special. And its 12th season proves it. In the wake of Derek's devastating death, Meredith pieces her life together through a season-long journey that quite easily serves as her most compelling arc since the show's debut. After years of stagnation, the series breathed new life into itself and its protagonist.

Few series experience a second wind, and yet only in the 12th season. There is one particular episode that stands out: Guess who's coming to dinner (Season 12, Episode 5), the 250th episode of the series. As Meredith comes face to face with the doctor who operated on the dying Derek, her latent grief explodes into excruciating anger, creating an uncomfortable and impactful episode. It's a stunning hour of television that takes place almost entirely within the confines of a dinner party, and one that might have entered the Emmy conversation if the awards hadn't started rejecting the series seasons ago.

Few shows have a good season, let alone 12. Sure, some might argue that the show has overstayed its welcome, moving on its familiar facade in some recent seasons, but that doesn't change the simple fundamental truth. Many of those who lay off Grey's Anatomy would have done so even if the show ended at its climax. After all, just look at its ABC peers Lost And Desperate housewivesboth of which featured the same iconic television season, the former being a series of pivotal events while the latter repopularized the primetime soap opera.

Despite the fact that the two series ended close to each other with six and eight seasons respectively, Lost firmly held its role at the top of the television totem pole, while Desperate housewives has been largely lost to history. Desperate housewives was the highest-rated show on television during its first two seasons and, as of its late run, remains a network staple, but it is rarely discussed with the same respect. And I don't want to hear the rebuttal that Desperate housewives the quality has declined, because this would imply LostThe best days weren't far away either, in the end. If Grey's Anatomy had completed at that time, would it also have simply disappeared from cultural memory?

Grey's Anatomy is a show created by a woman, for women, condemning it to life as a guilty pleasure despite its merit. No, it's not my barbie monologue moment, but let's ask ourselves: what female-driven show is universally recognized as a titan of the genre?

It's us is dismissed as Mom TV that exists just to make you cry. Sex and the city is treated as if low quality vapidity And just like that defines the entire series. Perhaps the closest we come to respecting the genre and its audience is Big little lies. But it would be truly scary if even an HBO limited series starring some of Hollywood's most esteemed actresses couldn't earn respect. You shouldn't need such a four-quadrant appeal to stand out when even ABC's risk-averse police procedural The recruit receives more praise on r/Television that the peak Grey's Anatomy.

It is not a question of competing with You better call Sauls of the world, but being accepted in conversation as objectively good, without qualifiers. Grey's Anatomy is not a guilty pleasure, and it never has been. It's no surprise that a multi-Emmy Award-winning series created by TV great Shonda Rhimes with notable actors like Sandra Oh is simply a masterpiece.

It's important to respect the series' almighty legacy, even if you don't like Grey's Anatomy or find it outside of your personal interests. Without it, the television industry would undoubtedly be in an even worse situation. So if you're a fan of the soapy drama, don't worry about it. You are guilty of nothing other than good taste and perseverance. Four hundred episodes is an impressive commitment.