Weekend Entertainment | Bars will see green for St. Patrick's Day

Thanks, leap year, for pushing St. Patrick's Day to Sunday (read that in a sarcastic tone).

Yes, there will now be a whole weekend of celebration and that's good for business. But Saturday would have been better.

Here's a look at some of the biggest events in the region this weekend. Saturday always seems to be the busiest day.

The Federal, 110 W. Federal St., downtown Youngstown: The restaurant and bar, which tends to go all out in decorating every holiday, was temporarily rebranded as Lucky Pints ​​for St. Patrick's Day. Inside, there are clovers and green things galore. The bar will be open to those 21 and over all weekend. The St. Pats theme will remain in effect until March 30. Dinner reservations can be made through the restaurant's Facebook page. In years past, a St. Pats party tent was set up on West Federal near the intersection of Phelps Street. It won't happen this year, but the neighborhood bars are still expecting people.

Austintown Square: One of the largest St. Pats parties in the state always takes place in the parking lot of Austintown Plaza, 6000 Mahoning Ave. Sponsored by Frenchys Irish Pub and Grill, the event will take place on Sunday in a huge tent and also inside the pub. Doors will open at 5:30 a.m. and Irish cuisine will be served all day. Three of the region's most popular bands will host the party under the tent: RDNA from noon to 3 p.m.; 80s event from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Old Skool from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Quaker Steak & Lube, Sharon, Pennsylvania: A dozen bands will play in the party tent and on two other stages during this gigantic Sunday party. There will also be Irish dancers from 8:30 a.m. Doors will open at 6:00 a.m.

Penguin City Brewery: The shenanigans kick off Friday at Penguin City in downtown Youngstown, with a kickoff party featuring DJ Puff Friday night. On Saturday, the annual St. Baldricks Head Shaving Fundraiser will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there will be an Irish buffet from 2 p.m. while supplies last. Geo C and Tha Storm will take the stage at 8 p.m. The main event is Sunday, of course, with live entertainment from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including performances by Steel Valley Pipe n Drum and County Mayo.

Cricket Bar, 1733 Midlothian Boulevard, Youngstown: The party will rage on Saturday at Crickets. Live music will begin at noon inside the bar with Seamus. It will then move to the patio, where Acoustic Jones, Triple Threat, Mane Atraxion and No Funk No Justice will liven up the stage until 11 p.m.

Kravitz Deli, 3135 Belmont Avenue, Liberty: This annual Jewish deli corned beef festival actually started on March 8 and will end on Sunday with a full day of drinks and food specials.

Steel Valley Brew Works, Boardman: The Southern Park Mall nightlife hotspot will be buzzing on Saturday, with The Locals taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Urban Tap, 439 E. Market St., Warren: Urban Tap, downtown Warren's newest bar, will be pulling out all the stops on Saturday. The Beer Olympics will begin at 4 p.m., pitting teams of four against each other. DJ Marcus Aurelius will start the music at 8 p.m.

Shamrock Shuttle: Nine bars in Liberty and Girard will make up stops for the Shamrock shuttle, which will begin making a continuous loop at noon. Nine buses will be in service and participants will be able to board for free at any stop. Those who go to all nine stops and buy a drink at each one will receive a free T-shirt. Pick up a punch card at any of the following locations: Amen Corner, El Hefe, Belleria/Royal Gardens, Canterinos, Chestys, Masters Bar and Grill and Iron Mann Grille, all in Girard; and Shakers and Bull & Bear in Liberty.

Magic Tree, 7463 South Ave., Boardman: On Saturday there will be live entertainment including Irish Dancers, Steel Valley Pipes and Drums, The Scenic Route and Broken Reins, both indoors and also in the heated tent in the car park. On Sunday, Old Skool will perform indoors from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and RDNA will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. under the tent.

Colombian: The Clipper Day Tripper Party Shuttle will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., making a loop that includes stops at Birdfish Brewing, Homestead, Sundog, Mexico, Ill Will Brewing and Riser Tavern on the Links. It's free.

Birdfish Brewery, Columbiana: The craft brewery at 140 E. Park Ave. will feature live entertainment from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Parade in Sharon: For some family fun, head to downtown Sharon, PA. That's where the second annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. New this year is the Lucky Leprechaun Dash, a fun pre-parade race on the parade route. Participants are asked to dress in green or gold and run a half-mile. It will begin at 5:45 p.m. at Penn State Shenango and end at Quaker Steak & Lube. The parade will be followed by a blessing of the pets in the Quaker Steak parking lot, accompanied by music and other festivities. Green fireworks will be set off at 7:30 p.m.

For a complete look at everything happening in the Mahoning Valley, check out The List.

Pictured at top: The Federal, 110 W. Federal St., in downtown Youngstown, was transformed into Lucky Pints ​​110 for St. Patrick's Day.

Copyright 2024 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.