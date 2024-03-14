Holdovers actress wins Oscar; the film also starred the actor who is Pastor MC • SSentinel.com

Entertainment
The Holdovers was nominated for four Academy Awards and DaVine Joy Randolph, who played a cook (Mary Lamb), won Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10).
Middlesex County's connection to The Holdovers is Rev. Mike Cook, pastor of Philippi Christian Church in Deltaville, who played two roles in the film.
Reverend Cook was in scenes with Randolph and Best Actor nominee Paul Giamatti. The film, set during the winter of 1970-1971, tells the story of a grumpy history teacher (Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to stay on campus during the holidays with a grieving cook (Randolph) who has just lost her son. during the Vietnam War and several struggling students who had nowhere to go.
Cook played dual roles in the film as a priest and a bartender. DaVine was on stage with me in the church, although some distance from me, Cook said. I addressed her in my scene and, on some level, I knew that my role as a priest was really being a jerk.
She was clearly the kind of actress who worked a lot between takes, staying in character, so she kept to herself, he said. She created a wonderful character very different from herself. This required enormous concentration. She fully deserved her reward.
Giamatti is such a generous and supportive actor, Cook said. He kept telling me how much he loved what I was doing, how much fun it was to play two roles. He also supported the other people who worked on the film.
His monologue in my scene at the bar was simply simple (think reciting a long Latin phrase perfectly, over and over again) and of course, incredibly funny. It was a joy to be in a scene with such an artist.
Cook, 65,'s ties to Deltaville go back to his childhood. He began acting professionally in 1975. He has had stage and film roles throughout the country.
