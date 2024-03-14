



Actress Regina King speaks for the first time about her son's death. Grief is a journey. I understand that grief is a love that has nowhere to go, King told Robin Roberts in a Hello America interview broadcast Thursday. Son of the king, Ian Alexander Jr., death by suicide in January 2022, just days after her 26th birthday. He is King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. The Oscar winner spoke to Roberts about Ian's mental health struggles, saying: When it comes to depression, people expect it to look a certain way and to appear heavy. King said she respects and understands her son's decision to no longer be here, but she knows it's hard for others to understand. They haven't had our experience, haven't had Ian's journey, she said. Still, King admits, I was so angry with God. Why would this weight be attributed to Ian? King had gotten her son professional help, she said, but at one point it no longer seemed to be working. With everything we'd been through with therapy, with psychiatrists and programs, and Ian was like, 'I'm tired of talking, Mom,' she told Roberts. Sometimes a lot of guilt invades me, the Shirley » added the actress. When a parent loses a child, we still wonder: what could I have done to prevent this from happening? I know I share this grief with everyone, but no one else is Ian's mother, you know? Just me. So it's mine. And the sadness will never go away. It will always be with me. If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/regina-king-addresses-sons-death-on-good-morning-america

