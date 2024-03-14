Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and more…

– Advertisement –

Sara Ali Khan to walk the ramp for designer Varun Chakkilam

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will strut her stuff on the ramp and will sport designer Varun Chakkilam's latest collection Lenora as the showstopper.

Sara will walk the designer's collection on March 16, presenting an opulent ode to the splendor of light, marrying classic contours with botanical embellishments and sumptuous fabrics.

The color palette of the show will include grays, burnt coppers and earthy russet browns.

The silhouettes will feature a fusion of old-fashioned art such as aari and bright glass beads with contemporary shapes.

On the cinema side, Sara will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, which will be released on Netflix on Friday.

The film is directed by Homi Adajania.

Kriti's Difficult Audition for 'SOTY': From 'Wake Up Sid' Scenes to Dancing on 'Bahara'

Mumbai– Actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Crew, has shared that she once auditioned for the Karan Johar directorial Student of the Year, which released in 2012.

Kriti said that she was asked to do scenes for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Wake Up Sid and was also asked to dance to the song Bahara.

The actress made the revelation during the sixth season of No Filter Neha.

Giving the audience a glimpse of her difficult days, Kriti opened up about her 'bad' hearing.

She said: “I think my first audition was probably for ‘Student of the Year’. I recently told this to Karan, who threatened me to release the music video, and I told him please don't release the music video now, 'ab toh bilkul bhi nahi'.

It was my first audition. I remember they had us do a few scenes from Wake up Sid and dance to Bahara Bahara. I was horrible at it. I don’t even think I knew what I was doing,” she added.

No Filter Neha Season 6 is available on JioTV and JioTV+.

After judging Miss World, Pooja Hegde gets back to work on the sets of 'Deva'

Mumbai– Pooja Hegde, who was one of the judges at the Miss World grand finale in Mumbai last weekend, is back on the sets of her upcoming film 'Deva' to resume shooting.

The actress stars alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film. The new schedule is set in Mumbai. The film also has Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role.

Taking to social media, Pooja treated fans to a glimpse of 'Deva's' sets. She wrote in the caption: “Back to shoot #DEVA”.

“Deva” is an action-packed thriller directed by Rosshan Andrews; Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are the producers. The film is expected to hit the theaters on Dussehra i.e. October 11 later this year.

Earlier, Pooja, who was last seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', starring Salman Khan, went on vacation to Goa. The diva, who has 26.6 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of photos of herself basking in the Goan sun while sporting a no-makeup look.

She also gave a glimpse of some of Goa's culinary delights and a photo of herself relaxing by the pool.

SRK Narrates Special Video for Badshah's Upcoming Album 'Ek Tha Raja'

Mumbai– Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of rapper Badshah's third studio album, 'Ek Tha Raja'.

The video reveals a formidable array of collaborations across 16 songs.

The video not only celebrates Aditya Pratap Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah,'s 12-plus years in the music industry, but also highlights his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

Talking about the album, Badshah said, “People who know me understand the importance of Shah Rukh Sir in my life. He is not only my idol; he is my source of inspiration. I admire everything about him: his personality, his art, his dedication, his passion and his brand.

Mentioning how he asked SRK to do the narration, Badshah noted, “It was truly a dream come true for me when I contacted Pooja ma'am, who manages Shah Rukh Sir. I expressed my urgent need for his narration, even though the release was scheduled for the next day.”

He further added that despite the last minute request, “Shah Rukh Sir has graciously agreed to my request, for which I am immensely grateful to him. His deep love for the hip-hop community, for everything new, exciting and meaningful, is truly remarkable.

Praising the megastar, Badshah said, “He stands out as a beacon of support for anything that embodies a voice or a cause. His debut in the desi hip-hop scene garnered immense love from the community, highlighting his unwavering commitment to emerging talents and meaningful expressions.

Badshah spent 18 months curating the album which features 25 artists and producers from India and around the world.

Dhoni or Kohli? Akshay and Tiger can't choose their favorite in IPL promo

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', are all set for the Indian Premier League (IPL). There is, however, a problem.

As reigning champions Chennai Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, lock horns against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, Akshay and Tiger find themselves stuck when it comes to choosing their favorite, as seen in the new Tata IPL 2024 promo.

Akshay and Tiger can be seen engaging in banter as they extend their support to the two dynamic rivals, with Akshay rallying behind Dhoni and CSK, while Tiger places his bets on Kohli and dynamic RCB.

Talking about the promo, Akshay said in a statement, “'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all about action and entertainment, just like Tata IPL 2024. It was exciting to shoot a fun joke promo with my Tiger Shroff “Chote Miyan” and bring our chemistry to the film.

Tiger added: “The League is not just about sports. It’s about bringing the world together through the love of the game.”

IPL 2024 will begin on March 22 at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on the human cost of conflict-related sexual violence

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, Dhamaka and others, is set to participate in a panel discussion titled The Human Cost of Conflict-Related Sexual Violence.

The panel is scheduled to be held at the UN headquarters in New York on Thursday, and the actress will attend the event virtually due to her work commitments.

Mrunal's work in Love Sonia has earned him a lot of praise as the film highlights the dark reality of human trafficking.

The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including its links to human trafficking.

Mrunal's presence adds significant weight to the discussion, given his portrayal of the harrowing experiences faced by trafficking victims in “Love Sonia.”

Expressing his anticipation for the event, Mrunal said in a statement: “Being part of this panel discussion is a deep honor for me. “Love Sonia” wasn’t just a movie; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deeper into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart.

The actress added: Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort to raise awareness and advocate for change. This is an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and express our solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and look forward to contributing to important conversations to come.

Alongside Mrunal on the panel are speakers including Masha Efrosinina, Fawzia Koofi, Cohav Elkayam Levy, Meaza Gebremedhin and Areig Elhagwill. (IANS)