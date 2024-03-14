Bow fashion 101: From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood divas who have mastered this viral fashion trend | Fashion trends





Bows currently reign supreme on the fashion charts, appearing everywhere from shoes to hair to dresses. From the return of the ballet aesthetic to the obsession with Barbiemania, the fall/winter 2024 trends are all about relics of childhood dressing. The latest girly trend to take center stage is bows. This adorable statement accessory can be seen everywhere from London Fashion Week to the international event, with celebrities wearing it in a variety of ways. From bow dresses to hair accessories to jewelry, you can find them everywhere. Bows have made a glamorous comeback in the fashion world, and these Bollywood divas have effortlessly demonstrated their styling prowess by mastering this viral trend. (Instagram) And when it comes to slaying fashion trends, our Bollywood divas are no less and always make fashion statements with their exquisite style. The bow trend is no exception as celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Ananya Pandey are killing the trend with utmost flair. Scroll down for fashion inspiration. (Also read: Top Beauty Trends for Spring 2024: Natural-Looking Injectables, Peptides, '90s Makeup Resurgence and More ) Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Bollywood Divas Who Rocked the Viral Bow Trend Ananya Pandey Gen Z fashion icon Ananya Pandey is known for achieving her style goals like a pro. The diva recently made heads turn when she donned a bow dress for an award show. Her outfit, from luxury brand Giambattista Valli, included a sleek bralette top with a bustier-style neckline and spaghetti straps adorned with statement bows on either side. She paired it with a matching mermaid style skirt. With diamond bow earrings and her luscious tresses tied into a bun and adorned with bows, she gives a lesson on how to style these statement bows. Deepika Padukone Deepika Padukone is the queen of OG fashion and her stylish looks have always been known to set trends. Wearing her glossy locks in a trendy black bow, she served up the hottest style inspiration. Wearing a black flared dress, the actress tied her hair into a half bun and added a black bow in the middle of her highlighted brunette hair to perfectly complement her stunning outfit. Priyanka Chopra Talking about fashion trends and not mentioning Priyanka Chopra is not right. Her giant bow look has been a favorite among fashion critics and is worth mentioning when it comes to styling bows. Her look included an off-the-shoulder top with ruched detailing at the front and a huge signature bow at the back, paired with a matching fishtail skirt, both in the most unexpected fabric: bleached denim. The massive bow gave it a ballgown look, while the impeccably fitted fishtail silhouette gave the outfit a trendy mermaid aesthetic. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora dazzles in a glamorous black shimmering dress adorned with a giant white bow. (Instagram) Malaika Arora's sequined black dress with a huge white bow heralds the fashion forecast for 2024. Her statement style not only turned heads, but also foreshadowed the impending takeover of oversized bows in the fashion realm . Her black sequined strapless dress is tied with a large white bow at the neckline. This glamorous and glittery outfit is a perfect example of sartorial finesse. Get ready for these larger-than-life bows to dominate wardrobes everywhere this year! Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor's stunning dress by designer Atsu Sekhose is the perfect blend of sexy and cute and must be added to your favorites for your next party. The actor's mini dress featured a strapless torso that hugged her waist. A big bow on the front was the highlight of the strapless dress. Another interesting feature of the piece was the hand-embroidered multi-colored sequins on the skirt, which featured an overlapping detail that created an asymmetrical hemline.

