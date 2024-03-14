Opinion: How I found my way from Tijuana to Hollywood

Elizondo is a film and television editor living in Los Angeles. He grew up in Tijuana.

In 2020, I created the Hollywood Editing Mentoring Program and Podcast creating a valuable online resource and community for aspiring and seasoned writers, helping them achieve their career goals. This initiative was a sincere attempt to give back to the post-production community which has been a source of immense support throughout my journey towards achieving my ultimate career goal of working in the film industry and of scripted television in Hollywood.

Growing up in the San Diego-Tijuana border region, my childhood dreams were filled with aspirations of working in Hollywood as an editor. However, the path forward to achieve this goal was unclear. After graduating from the University of Michigan with a degree in Film and Video Studies, I found myself working in local news in San Diego. This unexpected detour turned out to be a crucial chapter that not only honed my editing skills, but also provided me with a unique perspective on narrative construction and the impactful nature of visual storytelling in conveying events from the real world. Little did I know that these experiences would lay the foundation for my future endeavors in the dynamic world of Hollywood cinema.

The most recent project I edited is the Netflix limited series, Griselda, starring Sofa Vergara in her most significant dramatic role to date. This series became the #1 show on the streaming service in 89 countries and accumulated on 1.73 billion minutes watched the second week after its release. Griselda unveils a gripping dramatization of Griselda Blanco's tumultuous journey from Medellín to becoming the formidable godmother of the Miami drug empire in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Recognizing the importance of mentorship and collaboration, this series is a testament to the power of teamwork to bring stories to life. The collaborative process transcends the simple combination of skills; it involves cultivating a shared vision that elevates the narrative beyond individual contributions. It is the synergistic harmony between team members that transforms a series into a cohesive and compelling story, resonating with the audience on a deeper level.

My involvement in this project is rooted in my experiences on another Netflix series, Narcos: Mexico. Specially hired for my bilingual skills, I seamlessly took on the challenges of bridging language gaps, thereby contributing significantly to the authenticity of the story.

In 2019, the office was buzzing with rumors about a potential series centered on Griselda Blanco, with Sofa Vergara taking on the lead role. Renowned for her comedic talents, Sofas venturing into her most significant dramatic role was a tantalizing prospect, one that I was determined to be a part of. As I was immersed in producing another series for AMC, Dark Winds, in 2021, the exciting news came: Griselda had officially entered production.

Seizing the opportunity, I contacted the director, Andrs Baiz, to express my desire to collaborate on this transformative project. Although my knowledge of Baiz came from Narcos: Mexico, our interactions had been somewhat limited. As my time on Dark Winds was coming to an end, a producer contacted me to tell me that Baiz wanted me as one of the writers on Griselda. I joined the editorial team alongside Kelly Stuyvesant, Chris Cavanagh and Carlos Viramontes, marking the start of our collaborative journey in January 2022, coinciding with the start of production in Los Angeles.

Editors worked remotely during the filming phase, and post-production took place in an office once production was finalized. The sofas' dramatic performance injected renewed vigor into Griselda. Editing his portrait was an extraordinary step. Our shared goal as editors was to highlight Sofa's exceptional performance in each scene, giving her the space to shine in her dramatic role.

Our collaboration with director Andi Baiz and the producers took place in a unique dynamic. While Baiz was on set during production, editors sent him edited scenes daily for review and feedback. This iterative process continued throughout production, culminating in an intensive six months of editing in a Santa Monica office with Baiz. The collaborative spirit extended seamlessly to the music, sound and visual effects teams, further enriching the Griselda experience.

As Griselda unveils her story on Netflix, it prompts a moment of reflection on the collective effort invested in crafting a story inspired by real events. The exceptional performance of the sofas, the result of the collaborative efforts of each team member, has elevated Griselda to a truly captivating experience.

This project is a dream come true, collaborating with talented artists whose work I admired before our collaboration. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity. It's not every day that a kid from Tijuana makes it to Hollywood, and I'm humbled by the journey that brought me here.