Las Vegas, Chicago and Milwaukee Ranked Best Cities for Bachelor Parties

If you were planning your bachelor party in Milwaukee, you were right.

Brew City was ranked the third best city in America to host a bachelor party in 2024. That's according to a recent ranking compiled by Searchblooman SEO and PPC marketing company, which has identified popular stag party destinations across the country that offer the best value for money.

First place went to the Las Vegas party center. I could have guessed it.

But a not-so-obvious place came in second, our neighbor to the south, Chicago.

Here's a look at how the rankings were done, Milwaukee's scores, and some ideas for golf courses or brewery tours if you're planning to come to town for your friends trip:

How the bachelor party rankings went, how Milwaukee scored

According to the methodology, Searchbloom started with 15 of the “most popular and common” bachelor party destinations.

Three categories of entertainment value, social scene and accommodation received a rating out of 10 for each location. Here is what was taken into consideration:

Entertainment value: The number of reviews and average visitor rating for the main attraction on Trip Advisor, as well as the availability of beer tastings, breweries, golf courses, sights and live shows.

Social Scene: The number of fine dining restaurants and bars/pubs in the area on TripAdvisor, the proportion of fine dining restaurants and bars/pubs that are five stars or higher, and the average monthly national Google searches.

Accommodation: The number of Airbnbs and hotels available for a random week in summer, and the proportion of those rated “superb” or preferred by guests.

While Milwaukee only received a rating of 1.1 out of 10 for entertainment value, come on now it scored a 9.6 for social scene and a 5.4 for accommodations.

The “affordability” of each destination was determined by the minimum daily cost, based on three pints of beer, the price of a mid-range hotel room for one night, the price of a cheap restaurant meal and a one-kilometer taxi ride. , shows the data. Milwaukee's “affordability,” or minimum daily cost, came to $174.65.

“Affordability” was then divided by the combined average of entertainment, social scene and accommodation value to arrive at a “value for money” score. Milwaukee's “value for money” was 32.5, which ultimately landed them third place.

“A lower score means a more attractive destination, while a higher score means it’s an overrated choice,” the data explains.

In the end, Searchbloom gave each city a final score out of 10. Milwaukee received a score of 9.8.

If you're considering visiting Milwaukee for your bachelor party, here are some ideas

If you're thinking about coming to town for your bachelor party, here are some ideas to get you started:

Earlier this year, Golf Summary ranked the best states for public golf and gave Wisconsin the top spot. These Wisconsin courses have been ranked among the top 100 public courses in America and are within an hour's drive of Milwaukee:

Whistling Straits (No. 4) and The Irish Course at Whistling Straits (No. 56) N8501 Lakeshore Road, Sheboygan: About an hour's drive from Milwaukee.

N8501 Lakeshore Road, Sheboygan: About an hour's drive from Milwaukee. Erin Hills (#17) 7169 County Road O, Hartford: About 45 minutes drive from Milwaukee.

7169 County Road O, Hartford: About 45 minutes drive from Milwaukee. Blackwolf Run (#18) and The Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run (#74) 1111 W. Riverside Drive, Kohler: About 55 minutes by car from Milwaukee.

1111 W. Riverside Drive, Kohler: About 55 minutes by car from Milwaukee. The Bull at Pinehurst Farms (No. 88)One Long Drive, Sheboygan Falls: About a 55-minute drive from Milwaukee.

If you'd rather watch sports than play them, Milwaukee is the place to be with the world-class Bucks, Brewers, and Admirals.

Brew City, once home to some of the largest breweries in the country, has a thriving craft beer scene. Here are five brewery tours to check out, from Lakefront to Miller. And don't get us started on beer gardens. We will be there all day.

Did you know that Milwaukee is also called the city of festivals? And it lives up to the hype. There's Summerfest, one of America's largest and oldest beer festivals, the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival, the Wisconsin State Fair, and numerous cultural festivals to name a few. This is a list of dates and locations for outdoor festivals and fairs in the area from late May to early September this year.

The city also has no shortage of live music. These are all the arena, large amphitheater and stadium concerts announced for the region in 2024.

If you haven't (somehow) heard of it, Milwaukee has a vibrant and exciting food scene. Heck, “Top Chef” was filmed here for season 21, which premieres March 20.

JS food critic Rachel Bernhard put together this list of the city's eight best new restaurants in 2023. The establishments range “from an upscale experience to a simple corner cafe.” Milwaukee favorite Odd Duck was recently featured on USA TODAY's list of the nation's best restaurants.

Cream City even has a casino: Potawatomi Casino Hotel. And his the official sports betting and poker room will open its doorsin May (the casino has been operating a temporary sportsbook for about a year).

Plus, there are plenty of watering holes to display at, from Brady Street to the Old World Third Street Entertainment District on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.