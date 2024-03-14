Entertainment
Will Marquise Brown leave the Arizona Cardinals in NFL free agency?
When Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon met with reporters at the NFL scouting facility in Indianapolis recently, he was asked directly if he wanted to see wide receiver Marquise Hollywood Brown stay in Arizona.
Yeah, absolutely, he said. But again, there is an economic element to this.
As the new NFL league year kicked off Wednesday at 1 p.m. Arizona time, when free agency signings can become official, Brown remained a man without a team. He hadn't agreed to a new deal with the Cardinals and there was no real indication he was close to signing with another club.
In a free agent market that hasn't seen a ton of wide receivers change teams, it could be a while before Brown gets back on his feet. There have been rumors that he could end up with a team like the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs on a one-year prove-it deal, but nothing seems imminent.
The Cardinals acquired Brown on the opening day of the 2022 draft along with a third-round pick from the Ravens in exchange for Arizona's first-round selection that year, No. 23 overall. The trade reunited him with good friend and former Oklahoma teammate, quarterback Kyler Murray, and the plan was that the two could elevate each other and transform the Cardinals' offense into a dynamic force.
Injuries to Brown and Murray, however, relegated those hopes to the two men who only played 13 games together. During that span, they combined for 57 completions for 663 yards but only three touchdowns.
Murray, aware that Brown was in the final year of his original rookie contract, said near the end of last season: “I would love to have him come back, that's for sure.”
This hasn't happened yet. And there is no guarantee that this will be the case.
Live:Arizona Cardinals free agency tracker, all the latest news
Although Brown became the Cardinals' No. 1 pick with the release of DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, Arizona is expected to add a new WR1 in next month's NFL Draft. With the fourth overall pick, it's almost a given that the selection will be 6-foot-3 Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State.
With Harrison on a manageable five-year rookie contract and second-year man, 6-2 Michael Wilson ready to take on a bigger role in the offense, would the Cardinals spend $13 million per year on the Brown 5-9? That's the new annual salary two free agents are receiving after Darnell Mooney left the Bears for the Falcons and Gabe Davis left the Bills for the Jaguars on three-year deals.
Last November, Brown told The Arizona Republic that money would not be a determining factor in his future.
Where I'm from, I've already made more money than I thought I would, said Brown, who was born in Hollywood, Florida.
He added that his agent, Tory Dandy, had positive conversations with Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and was hopeful a new deal with Arizona could be reached at some point.
I want to be in Arizona, he told The Republic. I feel like they want me here too.
In 24 total games with the Cardinals, Brown has 118 receptions for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. If he wants to add to those numbers with a healthy Murray, a new contract will have to come his way.
Time will tell if the offer comes from the Cardinals or elsewhere.
Cardinals make seven moves official
The team announced Wednesday that it has re-signed punter Blake Gillikin to a two-year contract and is re-signing six other players to one-year contracts including linebacker Krys Barnes, long snapper Aaron Brewer, cornerback Bobby Price and offensive linemen Elijah Wilkinson, Trystan Colon and Keith Ismael.
Additionally, the Cardinals announced they have released cornerback Kyler McMichael.
The team has yet to officially announce the addition of any outside free agents, although it has reportedly agreed to terms with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and running back/return specialist DeeJay Dallas.
