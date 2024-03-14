Entertainment
Savor new concepts, classic dishes and a little gemutlichkeit at Stuberl in Vail
Dining season is short and sweet at Stuberl at Ludwig's. The upscale yet accessible dining experience at Hotel Sonnenalp in Vail Village is only available in the winter, and all dishes are designed to make you feel the warmth they convey.
“The Stuberl concept at Ludwig's uses fresh, local and premium ingredients to create a plate that is appealing in both taste and appearance. We use many types of game meats, such as elk, venison, buffalo and duck, as well as other proteins like hamachi tuna, which are not traditional staples of most restaurants” , said Austin Sheffield, director of catering at the Sonnenalp Hotel.
Although the Sonnenalp is home to the Bully Ranch and the Swiss Chalet, the Stuberl is nestled within Ludwig's which is primarily used for weddings and private events in the summer and the space is also used year-round for brunch. The Stuberl at Ludwig's is a quaint dining room surrounded by the original wood of the property's sister hotel in the Bavarian Alps and displays German coins between the copper columns and copper accents on the ceilings.
In the Bavarian Alps, family houses have an area of the house called a stuberl. This room serves as a gathering place for families to come and reconnect and create new memories.
“Many stories are told and retold in this room. “That’s the idea when you come to eat at Stuberl that you will gather in this beautiful wooden room, around the table and share an incredible meal that you will talk about for the rest of your vacation and many more after,” said Sheffield said.
The menu is diverse enough to garner comments during your dinner and long after you leave. Chef Josh Marshall, culinary director of the Sonnenalp Hotel, serves favorites like beef tenderloin and striped bass, but there's also a touch of Asian flavor.
“I have worked in Asia for over five years in countries like Taiwan, China and Singapore as well as many hotels across the country from California to Wyoming to Florida,” Marshall said. “Most hotel menus have little touches of the places I've worked in my career, but it's at Stuberl that I add the bulk of the Asian flair with dishes like chicken soup double and hamachi tartare.”
Boiled chicken soup enhances the taste bud experience and is definitely not your grandmother's chicken soup. It is served with braised bison tortellini, goji berries, shiitake mushrooms and asparagus. We also started our culinary journey with Nantucket Sea Scallops with kohlrabi, blood orange, tapioca nori crackers, Peak Farms shiso and Santa Barbara sea urchin emulsion. And the presentation of the hickory-smoked Colorado lamb carpaccio is astonishing, with the waiter uncovering the dish as the “smoke” appears and reveals marinated wild mushrooms, Jerusalem artichoke chips, garden basil pesto and tendrils of Peak Farm Peas.
For the main course, I stuck with the classic Dover sole which is presented tableside with garlic fingerling potatoes, wilted baby spinach and a citrus caper sauce. It's still just as delicious as the first time I had this dish, but we were also curious about New Zealand's wild red deer duo. This was an amazing new dish featuring ancho espresso rubbed ribeye with blueberry sausage, parsnip and thyme puree, charred brussels sprouts, and blackcurrant and gooseberry sauce. It was an instant hit with delicious flavors and a beautiful presentation.
“You eat with your eyes first and we want the food to have that 'wow' effect when it is first presented to the customer, but we also want to make sure the food tastes as good as it looks the air,” Marshall said. “I think it is important to showcase our know-how and know-how and that Sonnenalp is much more than cheese fondue and burgers. We have an incredible culinary team in place and Ludwig's is the restaurant where not only myself, but also our chefs and cooks, can showcase their skills through culinary specialties while gaining more knowledge and using different techniques.
The dishes continue to surprise the eyes and delight the taste buds as soon as the dessert comes out. We ordered the Manchego cheesecake but were expecting the typical cake slice shape, but what we found on the plate were these adorable little “pots” filled with blackberry coulis served with strawberry sorbet and ground toasted graham crackers.
Stop by Ludwig's Stuberl for a bit of gemutlichkeit, the German idea of feeling warmth, friendliness and good humor.
“It’s the basis of everything we do, not only in the food and beverage outlets, but also in the hotel in general,” Sheffield said. “The English equivalent, I would say, would be the word ‘hospitality’. However, with gemutlichkeit we strive to make it a more personal experience to create a memory similar to those you have shared with family and friends.
Treat yourself and your loved ones to a shared gemutlichkeit experience, but hurry, the season at the Stuberl near Ludwig ends on March 30.
