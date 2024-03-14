Building Stability with Resident-Owned Mobile Home Parks | Lifestyle and entertainment

In 2011, it was chance that brought Marjory Gilsrud and her husband, Mike, to a house in the Madelia Mobile Village cooperative. But it was that choice that kept them at the resident-owned mobile home park in rural Minnesota.

Before moving to Madelia Mobile Village, the Gilsruds lived in a private mobile home park that was sold to an investment company. Rents began to rise while the house was in terrible disrepair.

In the end, we were paying $450 a month, Gilsrud told the Daily Yonder. And rents increased every six months like clockwork.

The Madelia Cooperative, located in the town of Madelia in Watonwan County, Minnesota, was different, however. Unlike most manufactured housing communities (also known as mobile home or trailer parks), the Madelia Mobile Village cooperative is owned by the residents who live there.

In conventional mobile home parks, residents own the home but rent the land. In a resident-owned community, residents own and manage the property cooperatively. Residents have a say in setting rent and investing in maintenance and improvements.

This system has many advantages, advocates say, but the most important is stability: Residents must approve subdivision fees, and they generally remain fairly stable.

We've only raised lot rent once in the last four years, Gilsrud said. And it was $6.

Mobile homes provide an important source of affordable housing, especially for rural populations and people of color. Mobile homes make up a larger percentage of housing stock in rural areas than in urban areas, a study finds. North Carolina study. A 2023 article in the Journal of the American Planning Association found that more Americans live in manufactured housing than in public and federally subsidized rental housing combined.

But the ability of manufactured homes to help make housing more affordable is limited by a number of factors, including lack of control over the property the homes sit on. Becoming a community owned by residents like Madelia is one way to solve this problem.

Republic of China United States is a national nonprofit organization that helped establish 321 resident-owned mobile home communities, including the Madelia Mobile Village Cooperative. The group helps residents navigate the complex legal and financial considerations of creating a resident-owned community.

Nineteen states offer some consideration to residents if a park owner decides to sell. In nine states, residents have the opportunity to take advantage of the highest third-party purchase offer.

If you own a community and decide to sell, you give the owners the right to offer the best deal you have, Mike Bullard, vice president of communications for ROC USA, told the Daily Yonder. This is not a right of first refusal. This allows residents to make the same offer.

Most states, including those with the highest percentage of manufactured homes, do not have such provisions.

ROC USA works with partner organizations and residents on things like forming a board of directors, drafting a purchase contract and securing financing. Because the groups have low incomes, they ensure that loan repayments are affordable. They also seek out current mobile home park owners who are interested in selling and work with them to help them get a fair price for their park.

There are many benefits to becoming a resident-owned community, according to Bullard. The first is the stability of cooperative land ownership. They own an equal share of the entire community and elect a board of directors to make decisions and manage, he said. They have an annual meeting where they vote on the big things, like everyone else, all the members vote on the big things like rent adjustments, the budget, community rules. He also noticed other benefits: Communities tend to become tighter and more supportive, and people seem happier.

But there are other issues that complicate manufactured homes. The homes themselves often need to be renovated or replaced, which can be costly in a market dominated by a single company, Clayton Homes.

Berkshire Hathaway, owner of Clayton Homes, is also the majority shareholder of one of the only companies that finances the purchase of mobile homes.

Unlike conventional mortgages, most manufactured homes are purchased with personal home loans, sometimes called furniture loans, whose terms more closely resemble auto loans. This means that rates tend to be very high.

Insurance rates on these homes are also much higher than traditional home insurance.

And since in most states they are not considered homes but vehicles, homeowners are not eligible for home equity loans for the improvements they make. That means homeowners need to have cash flow before they can repair or modify their home, Gilsrud said.

And for low-income people, this can be almost impossible.

Parks are taken over by investors, who can sharply raise rents or choose to redevelop the land, thereby displacing residents. They receive little pushback because residents enjoy few consumer protections. According to Carolyn Carter of National Center for Consumer Law, only eight states provide strong protections for residents when a community is sold. Eleven others have some protections, but the majority of states, where most manufactured homes are located, have no protections at all. Carter is the co-author of a report which provides model legislation to give mobile home park residents the opportunity to purchase their communities.

ROC USA reports that every community converted to residential property is still in operation.

For his part, Gilsrud, of the Madelia Mobile Village cooperative in Minnesota, reports that overall his community is doing well and has excellent relations with the city government. They are working to improve infrastructure and recently broke ground on a community storm shelter. As board president, she encouraged other residents to step up and join the community board, including those who have never been so involved before.

Gilsrud plans to stay for the foreseeable future. Her own horizons have also broadened: In addition to her work on statewide issues, she is also part of the ROC Association, a group of volunteers who provide peer support to communities belonging to residents across the country and voice community concerns. the ROC board of directors. She also traveled to Washington, D.C., to demand better protections.

It really boosted my confidence, Gilsrud said. And the friendships I've made across the country are incredible.

This article first appeared on Daily life there and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.