Bollywood Newswrap, March 14: Aamir Khan reacts to his Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan collaboration; Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie





On March 14, 2024, Bollywood was full of updates that sparked anticipation among fans and media. Aamir Khan's candid remarks during an interaction with fans about the possibility of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in a film made hearts flutter with excitement. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter Malti Marie. Let's take a look back at the memorable moments that marked this eventful day in Bollywood. Here are the top 5 Bollywood news for March 14, 2024 1.Aamir Khan on working with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan A recent interaction with fans saw Aamir Khan talking about the possibility of a film collaboration involving the iconic trio – Aamir, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. After their much talked about dance performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchants pre-wedding celebration, the fan's question piqued curiosity. The actor replied, “Even I think we should do a film together. When we were together, Shah Rukh, Salman and I were also thinking about the need to do a film together in our career. We have to try to make a film together for us and for our audience. So we had this thought, now let's see what happens. I hope that if a good script is offered to us, we will definitely do it. I think all three of us are very keen to work with each other. 2. Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai with her daughter Today, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai with her daughter, Malti Marie. The paparazzi eagerly awaited her arrival and the actress graciously responded to their enthusiasm with greetings and smiles. She looked effortlessly chic in a sleek black ensemble, accented by a statement cowboy hat, while her adorable daughter Malti stole hearts in a pretty green outfit. 3.Noor Zara's Lok Rang Noor Art troupe performed at the Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda haldi ceremony Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Zorawar Singh, better known by his stage name Noor Zora, and his troupe Lok Rang Noor Art performed Giddha at Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's haldi ceremony today, March 14. Talking about the Lok Rang Noor art troupe, they are a group of queer men from rural Punjab who perform Giddha, a popular folk dance originating from Punjab. The troupe is founded by Noor Zara. 4. Kapil Sharma threw a big party for Ed Sheeran Famous comedian and host Kapil Sharma recently threw a lavish party in Mumbai to grace the presence of international sensation Ed Sheeran. The prestigious event saw the participation of several celebrities including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Esha Gupta, Armaan Malik, Ahaan Panday and many others. 5. Bollywood celebrities graced the Yodha screening The much-awaited action film Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, is creating buzz as its release date approaches. To keep the excitement going, the makers held a special screening for friends and family. The event was attended by the entire cast and crew, as well as several other distinguished guests. READ ALSO : WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose; Farah Khan rules the stage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-14-aamir-khan-reacts-to-working-with-salman-khan-shah-rukh-khan-priyanka-chopra-arrives-in-mumbai-with-daughter-malti-marie-1286523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos