Lindsay Lohan shares her Hollywood bucket list





During her childhood years, she starred in films like The parental trap And Horrible Friday, Lindsay Lohan she was taught to say yes to everything, she recently said Hustle, and that's not really what life is all about. But years later, after marrying a financier Bader Shammas and welcome their first child, Luai, Lohan returned to the screen with much more discernment and an eye on what's next. You have to stay true to yourself and what you love, she said. It's so easy to get lost in other things and everything new. You become less interesting and things just become less interesting. Sequel to two romantic comedies Netflix2022 Fall for Christmas And Irish wish (released March 15) as well as an appearance in the recent mean girls musical adaptation, Lohan shared some thoughts on the rest of her career. Karl Lagerfeld asked me to play Clara Bow, she said of the silent film star. But it's another star who resonates more with Lohan. I really want to play Ann-Margret [Olsson], and we were trying to find a writer for this story, she told Bustle. She's a triple threat, and what's more, she's an extraordinary woman. So I really want to do it justice and help tell it a great story. Lohan may have already received the seal of approval for this project. By posing together for 2005p People The most beautiful number, Olsson said: Oh, yes. I see a lot of myself in her, adding: There's a certain fire in redheads. Were very courageous. The couple was also once ready to play together right in the middle Jack Black comedy that never came to fruition. The other objectives of the actors seem just as achievable. I would love, I would love, I would love to make a film with Adam Sandler, said Lohan, a dream that could easily come true given that she and Sandler have deals with Netflix. Lohan would also like to join Saturday night life Five-Timers Club only airs one episode shortly after hosting SNL in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2012. I am so close to this dress! said Lohan only a week later Josh Brolin returned triumphantly as host for the first time since 2012. Lohans next Netflix project is an ensemble Christmas comedy featuring Kristin Chenoweth about two embittered exes who find themselves stuck under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings. And then there is this long awaited sequel to the years 2003 Horrible Friday, that she and Jamie Lee Curtis to have teased. I can't say much, but we're going to do it, Lohan said. I hope it will be as soon as possible.

