



Santa Monica Amusements LLC, the operating group of Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, today announced its sale to the New York-based company SC Holdings (SC), an investment company with a history of working in the consumer, entertainment and hospitality sectors. According to a statement from Pacific ParkOver the next five years, SC will invest $10 million in dining and entertainment programs, supporting park operations and “making it a fun and welcoming destination for tourists, families and the community.” Pacific Park has been a hub of entertainment and recreation for nearly 30 years and is part of the Santa Monica Pier, which itself welcomes more than 10 million visitors a year, and is also the only park in Los Angeles County's no-entry attractions. “Having SC as an owner and investor in Pacific Park is a milestone moment,” said Jeff Klocke, vice president of Pacific Park. “The pier is a treasured part of Santa Monica and a place where tourists and Angelenos come to have fun and relax. SC's investments and resources will help us expand what makes Pacific Park great today and write its next exciting chapter. SC Holdings has been actively investing in the entertainment and live experience sectors since 2019, including SpringHill Company, the merger of Major League Pickleball and the Professional Pickleball Association, as well as celebrity chef James Kents Saga Hospitality Group. “We are honored to support the parks growth through investments in its programs and operations,” SC partner Adrian Williams said in a statement. The pier and park are iconic parts of the Southern California coastline, and we want to make sure they remain a welcoming place where visitors and locals can come to have fun and relax. Santa Monica City Manager David White said in a statement, “The purchase of SC Holdings and planned improvements for Pacific Park reinforce the confidence we see in Santa Monica’s future. We're seeing more than $1 billion in investment in local hotels, an increase in residential and commercial projects, and new shopping, dining and entertainment coming online across our city. “Santa Monica continues to be a destination for travelers and locals alike and remains a thriving place to do business. I look forward to the continued progress of our city and the beloved and iconic Santa Monica Pier. “Pacific Park is part of an industry that is constantly evolving,” Jim Harris, executive director of Santa Monica Pier say it Daily Pressadd, “[Pacific Park] is a big part of the pier's attraction and a great partner of the Pier Corporation. We are pleased that this announcement means there will be continued investment and development in this world-renowned historic landmark to ensure it remains relevant and attractive to residents and visitors alike. According to the release, SC and Pacific Park will make additional announcements on growth and developments on the pier, including new dining and entertainment amenities in the coming months. [email protected] Related

