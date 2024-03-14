Arunachali artists carve out a niche for themselves in Bollywood

[Indu Chukhu]

Arunachali actors have recently shown their presence in Bollywood films.

Take, for example, Murder Mubarak, which releases Friday on the streaming platform Netflix.

The film features Arunachali actor Paalin Kabak among a star-studded cast, including Karishma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Adita Roy Kapur, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and Kunal Khemu, among others.

We remember that in 2023, singer Taba Chake sang “Aye Mere Dil” for the film Kadak Singh.

Kabak, who previously starred in Bhediya, is now part of the cast of Murder Mubarak, his second outing in the Hindi film industry.

The story of the film revolves around characters who suspect each other of having committed a murder. Its trailer was released on March 5 and was highly praised, and Kabak now has a large number of fans.

In conversation with this reporter, Kabak said, “I was so thrilled when I learned about this opportunity, and even more so because not only am I being introduced as part of the ensemble, but I have the same screen time as the other actors. .”

“This is my second time working with Maddock Production, and I'm very happy that they chose to hire me again. It's an overwhelming feeling,” he said, adding that “working with Karishma Kapoor was the icing on the cake.”

Expressing his admiration for Karishma, whose films he watched in the 90s, Kabak said, “Seeing her was a nostalgic moment for me.”

“There is a line in Murder Mubarak, spoken by Pankaj Tripathi – “Kaatil inhi me se koi ek hai jo man hi man khudko badhai de raha hain” (the murderer is among them and must congratulate them), which in a sense The walnut shell is at the heart of the film,” Kabak said.

Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Murder Mubarak falls into the mystery comedy genre. Fans of the actors are eagerly awaiting its release this Friday.

The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's book Club You to Death.

When asked which game impressed him the most, Kabak named Vijay Varma. “He stayed in character on and off set,” he said.

“Most of the shooting took place in central Delhi and my shooting schedule was around 14-15 days. Filming was completed in 50 days. None of the characters know who the killer is, and the audience will be on the edge of their seats throughout the film,” he said.

On over-the-top (OTT) platforms, Kabak said, “In cinemas, the audience reach is limited, while OTT platforms attract an unlimited number of viewers, both in India and other countries. parts of the world. »

“I assure the public that I will not disappoint them,” Kabak added.

Informing that his teammates have expressed keen interest in coming to Arunachal Pradesh after watching Bhediya, he said “the mindset of mainland Indians towards the northeast is also starting to change”.

“I could feel how happy they were to see someone from Arunachal acting as well as them, and I am proud of that,” he said.

“What impressed them the most was that the Arunachalis were able to speak Hindi fluently,” he said.

So, dear readers, get your popcorns ready and set aside some time this Friday to watch Murder Mubarak.