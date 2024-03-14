This Hollywood Power Couple Just Sold a $5.5 Million NYC Condo





This mission was far from impossible. A couple from the Hollywood industry sold their Tribeca house for its total asking price of $5.5 million. The sellers are Paula Wagner, best known as Tom Cruise's producing partner on the “Mission: Impossible” and “Jack Reacher” franchises, and Rick Nicita, a former agent and manager whose past clients include Kate Hudson and Sally Field; he also produced “Hacksaw Ridge,” starring Andrew Garfield. The cinematic couple Paula Wagner and Rick Nicita. MovieMagic One of three bedrooms inside the Tribeca condo. Francisco Rosario/DD REPS The dining room offers views of the city center. Francisco Rosario/DD REPS A spacious kitchen inside Benjamin Vandiver's renovated home. Francisco Rosario/DD REPS The unit is located at 166 Duane Street, a building that dates back to 1910. Francisco Rosario/DD REPS The three bedroom, 3 bathroom corner unit, located at 166 Duane Street, known as Duane Park Lofts. was featured inArchitectural Digest after the couple chose interior designer Benjamin Vandiver to update the Thomas Juul-Hansen-designed cushion with a minimalist, warm upscale style. (The couple purchased the home for $4.85 million in 2008.) The asymmetrical 2,241-square-foot house was “basically shaped like an obtuse triangle,” Vandiver told AD. The loft features 11-foot ceilings, large windows, and city views. There is an open living/dining area and a spacious chef's kitchen. A third bedroom can also serve as a study or home office with views of Duane Park. The master bedroom and a second bedroom are at the opposite end of the apartment, tucked into their own wing, with fitted wardrobes and custom baths. The 12-story building dates from 1910 and was converted to condos in 1997. Building amenities include a resident manager and a landscaped roof with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, grills and ping pong table. The listing brokers were Leonard Steinberg and Hervé Senequier of Compass.

