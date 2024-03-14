Stratford comedy duo make a splash with Off Broadway show

No one, least of all Jonny Woolley and Dylan Woodley, could have predicted what would happen when their lockers were next to each other at Stratford Central almost 15 years ago.

No one, least of all Jonny Woolley and Dylan Woodley, could have predicted what would happen when their lockers were next to each other at Stratford Central almost 15 years ago.

Jonny always had a cool bravado about him, Woodley said. I'm new to this school and I'm a sweet little entertainer, and in a new world, and I meet this cool guy who is an actor and singer. This guy is a very funny guy on top of that.

But the duo Woolley in Grade 10 and Woodley in Grade 9 soon realized they had more in common than comparable last names. I think we have similar sensibilities, Woolley said. We both grew up with that early internet humor, when it was really wacky and absurd. Not many people in Stratford watched this sort of thing, so it created an immediate connection: we had a common language. Before helping create the critically acclaimed Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour, which takes place in the middle of an Off Broadway run at Manhattan's SoHo Playhouse, the duo first teamed up on Ramscast, the ads Central's morning video shows that morphed into a free narrative comedy show. the same style as Tim and Eric, stars of Adult Swim who have also succeeded with satire and absurd humor.

Woolley's strength was in front of the camera and Woodley preferred to work behind the scenes. The central teacher, Al Booker, saw how their skills fit together and suggested they work together. It changed the course of our lives, Woolley said. He wanted people to pursue their passions and create things they couldn't wait to achieve. He instilled this set of values ​​in Dylan and me. These were not lost even when life separated them, at least for a while. Woolley, 29, went to university to pursue his dream of becoming a classical actor and working in Stratford. It didn't go well. But he learned the art of physical performance and, after dropping out, was accepted into a prestigious theater school in France run by Philippe Gaulier, a master clown and teacher whose protégés included Hollywood heavyweights Sacha Baron Cohen, Emma Thompson and Helena Bonham Carter. It was also where Woolley met Zach Zucker and Britains Got Talent winner Viggo Venn.

This trio began doing comedy shows in Europe which launched their careers. While making Zach and Viggo: Thunderflop in Scotland, Woolley saw a Facebook post from Woodley, who was in London, England. The old friends from Central had lost touch for a few years, but they reconnected in Edinburgh. Instead of a quick visit, Woodley, 28, stayed and became part of the team. He took on a bigger role after Viggo went solo, but something was wrong. The shows were getting stale and they wanted something new. So Woolley, Woodley and Zucker created Jack Tucker, a play on Zucker's name and his alter ego that would skewer the stand-up scene that had rejected them. "It came out of a sense of frustration, but we weren't angry or trying to take down the forum," Woolley said. We just didn't care.

The show, an interplay of sound and comedy that in some ways resembled an over-the-top morning radio show, began to attract attention and get booked at festivals. Either something is funny because it's funny, or something is so unfunny that we laugh at its failure, Woolley said. It was really hacky, but that was the point, and it seemed to resonate with people. This wasn't the case at first during character development in Adelaide, Australia, where Woolley and Woodley were sleeping on the floor like sardines at friends' houses. It was a difficult life experience, Woodley said. People are leaving shows. But we have this common drive and belief, and that belief is something that keeps us all together, and it's easier because things are good (now) and happening.

The series was taking off when the pandemic hit, but that didn't slow Woolley and Woodley's creativity. They returned home and created Bimpson, an animated short that now has 727,000 views on YouTube. Art in general is a shared passion that we have explored throughout our lives together, Woodley said. There is no part of this that seems premeditated in any way. I was in stop-motion (animation). It was my livelihood and I spent most of my free time. This is the direction I saw myself going, as an animator and filmmaker. They now have a hit show that earned a New York Times Critics' Choice. It's very invigorating, Woolley said. It hasn't always been easy. We both have supportive families, but we were trying to get by on our own. Entertainment is difficult at the best of times, especially alternative comedy and there were times when we crashed venues in France. It feels like 10 years of hard work and difficult living has finally paid off. It's everything we ever wanted. [email protected]

