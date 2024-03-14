Entertainment
Actor Pierce Brosnan pleads guilty to walking on Yellowstone thermal baths
MAMMOUTH HOT SPRINGS – British actor Pierce Brosnan had his day in U.S. District Court Thursday to answer for an Instagram photo taken off the beaten path in Mammoth Hot Springs that attracted worldwide media attention.
He told the court he felt “embarrassed” and “ashamed” as the breach had been made public everywhere. And ultimately, the James Bond actor, sorry, escaped relatively unscathed.
Brosnan appeared via Zoom for the plea hearing at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth, represented by his attorney, Karl Krunchel. He agreed to plead guilty to traveling on foot in a spa area, a class B misdemeanor, and agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and two years of unsupervised probation.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick decided to be more lenient with Brosnan, ordering him only to pay $1,500 without any probation.
“I’m sure you won’t do this behavior again,” she told Brosnan. “I’m confident you’ve learned your lesson.”
United States vs. Pierce Brosnan
Brosnan appeared in the Yellowstone Justice Center courtroom shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Brosnan and Krunchel appeared at a distance, given their distance from Mammoth Hot Springs.
Krunchel joked with his client, asking if he was shooting a movie. Brosnan said no, but he has three upcoming projects, including an adaptation of the book “The Thursday Murder Club” with Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley.
Brosnan also asked Krunchel if he had ever appeared before Judge Hambrick before. Krunchel said yes, describing her as “a very good judge.”
The conversation ended abruptly when Hambrick entered the courtroom and the hearing began. This was Brosnan's first court appearance since he was cited for the Nov. 1, 2023, incident.
Brosnan was visiting Yellowstone with his sons and two friends when he crossed the boardwalk to take a photo standing on Palette Springs in Mammoth Hot Springs. The photo was posted to Brosnan's Instagram account, which has over 2 million followers.
Brosnan was cited for two violations: traveling on foot in a spa area and a closure violation. As part of the plea agreement, the second charge was dismissed without prejudice.
When asked how he was pleading, Brosnan simply replied: “Guilty, your honor.”
Foolish, embarrassed, ashamed
Brosnan may be an internationally renowned actor, but no one in the courtroom believed he was acting Thursday morning. He has repeatedly expressed remorse for his actions, saying he is “very embarrassed and ashamed.”
“It was a stupid, stupid, impulsive thing to do with my sons,” he said. “I wasn’t fully aware of it at the time, but I am absolutely 100% aware of it now.”
That day, Brosnan said he was “so absorbed in the beauty of the scenery” and wanted to take photos of the “beautiful rock formations” to share with his wife, Keely Shaye. That's when he crossed the boardwalk to pose at the snow-covered Palette Springs.
Krunchel asked Brosnan a few questions, including about signage in the area. Brosnan said he saw “no signs in front of me” before he “foolishly went over the fence.”
In its defense, the short stretch of boardwalk between Palette Springs and the parking lot near Liberty Cap is almost devoid of warning signs except at the entrance, and there are no warning signs in the immediate vicinity of the 'where Brosnan got off.
“If I had known or seen that sign, I never would have done it,” he said.
Brosnan said his wife informed him of his recklessness and he was “deeply distressed” when he learned he had broken the law and potentially damaged the thermal function.
More accidental than blatant
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes presented Brosnan's photo as an exhibit during the hearing. She told Hambrick that Yellowstone rangers described Palette Spring as “one of the most fragile thermal features” in the entire park.
Calmes described Brosnan's actions as “somewhere between accidental and egregious.” However, she was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.
Calmes pointed out that the Palette Springs photo was one of several photos Brosnan posted in an Instagram carousel and that it was not the main photo in the post. This, for Calmes and the U.S. Attorney's Office, convinced them of the “accidental nature” of the incident.
“It wasn’t the first photo, and you had to scroll through the others to see it,” she said. “There was no mention of where he was.”
In similar cases, social media can be an “aggravating factor” that adds to the seriousness of the incident. Calmes didn't think it was necessary in this case, especially since Brosnan deleted the photo less than a week after it was posted.
Calmes compared Brosnan's actions to another extremely egregious incident at Palette Spring, where a man was seen “jumping up and down” on the thermal element and deliberately “tearing” it apart in front of dozens of witnesses. This person had to be expelled by the police and was imprisoned.
Meanwhile, Brosnan “crossed the boardwalk and immediately backed away,” and only his sons and two friends witnessed the incident. This is why prison was never considered in his case.
“Mr Brosnan is not proud of himself,” she said. “We have seen his remorse. It is genuine.
Krunchel agreed with this assessment, emphasizing that his client “would not have published anything” if he had known the seriousness of his actions.
No bad intentions
The prosecution and defense agreed to the plea deal that included a $5,000 fine and two years of unsupervised probation, along with a concurrent two-year ban from Yellowstone National Park. Hambrick accepted the plea, but not the exact terms of the deal.
Hambrick acknowledged that she had the opportunity to make a much broader impact in Brosnan's case, given her celebrity status and the increased visibility of this case.
“I rarely have (the opportunity) to reach as many people as in your case,” she said.
However, she believed the $5,000 fine was too high and was driven more by Brosnan's notoriety than the severity of his actions. She acknowledged that he had “no bad intentions,” like dozens of other people cited and convicted of similar offenses.
“It’s not fair to punish you because we think you have a lot of money,” she said.
Hambrick decided to “skip parts of the general course” she gives to defendants in similar situations. She believes he learned more about the delicate nature of thermal features and why the park pursues such violations.
Ultimately, Hambrick fined Brosnan $1,500, ordered $500 to the U.S. Treasury, and ordered a $1,000 community service payment to the Yellowstone Forever Geologic Protection Fund. Brosnan was asked to make a larger donation to the fund “if he wished.”
Hambrick also waived the two-year probation, saying she “didn't see the need for it” given Brosnan's genuine remorse and apology.
Courteous throughout the hearing, Brosnan cited his lifelong support of many conservation causes, adding to his shame and remorse for his actions at Yellowstone. He apologized for “causing such distress” to his wife, his Instagram followers and anyone who saw the photo and was upset.
Brosnan “100 percent” agreed to payment for community service and ended his public comments with a final: “Thank you, your honor.”
With that, Hambrick recessed the court and the hearing ended.
Brosnan has 14 days to appeal his conviction, but there is no indication he intends to do so. His total fine of $1,540 (including court costs) must be paid by April 1, but he said he intends to pay it in full “immediately.”
Andrew Rossi can be contacted at: [email protected]
|
