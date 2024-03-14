A Journey from Louisiana's Death Row to the Art World • Louisiana Illuminator

Gary Tyler was just a teenager when he landed on death row, wrongly imprisoned for murder, in 1974. And it would be four decades before he left the Angola State Penitentiary in Louisiana , to start a new life as an artist and to share the reality of his life. prison experience in evocative works of quilting and appliqué.

Now 65, Tyler received the 2024 prize Los Angeles Impact Frieze Award for this textile work, which will be on display this week at the Frieze Los Angeles art fair until March 3. At the heart of this work is the trauma he suffered and witnessed in his fellow inmates during his years in the penitentiary. His works are largely self-portraits and prison scenes, and aim to broaden the understanding of life there.

He found himself there following a demonstration against integration and the bus crash in front of Destrehan high school, where he was a second-year student. A 13-year-old white boy was shot and killed during the protest. And after Tyler, an African American, vocally defended a cousin who was being violently detained by state police, he was arrested, charged and ultimately convicted of the murder by an all-white jury even though he had 16 years old.

After the United States Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty was unconstitutional, Tyler was ordered a new trial. He was recommended for parole three times by the Louisiana Board of Prisons and became a famous advocate for the national cause, covered by the New York Times and supported by Amnesty International. But he was refused each time. His lawyers ultimately struck an imperfect deal with Louisiana prosecutors: Tyler would be released if he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a lesser charge with less time than he had already served.

Tyler had embarked on a series of careers behind bars: he learned graphic design, volunteered at a hospice center for dying inmates, repaired wheelchairs, and served as president of the prison drama club. for 28 years. He also learned to quilt, which became an outlet for his artistic expression now recognized in the art world. This work of art depicts his fate in subdued fabric and colors: in one called Defiant, a prisoner stands with his wrists chained, a look of grim pride on his face. Others show inmates working in a prison yard or peering between iron bars, with occasional depictions of butterflies to represent freedom and transformation.

His Frieze Impact Prize comes with a $25,000 prize, awarded by the art fair as part of Endeavor Impact and The Center for Art and Advocacy.

I have no excuse to sit on this, Tyler said, describing his mission as an artist. I love making traditional quilts, but I want to do something provocative. I want to do something educational. I want to do something enlightening that will allow people to really look and say: Why?

This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Capital & Main: When you were accused of this boy's death, did you believe the truth would come out?

Gary Tyler: When you're a kid, you're very confused because you were simply arrested for a non-fatal offense while protesting the mistreatment of your peers and yourself. I was young and confused [about] what was really happening. Of course you think it's all going to end. But in my case, it didn't end until four decades later.

When you were convicted and sentenced, were you still a teenager?

I was a teenager. I was charged with first degree murder and was unanimously found guilty by an all-white jury. Automatically, I was sentenced to death. They set the date for my execution: May 1, 1976.

When did you first consider yourself an artist?

I had never considered myself an artist. When I was on death row, I noticed a guy making picture frames and jewelry boxes out of matches and cigarette packs. I wanted to know how to do this, so the guy showed me. But I never thought that this would be a manifestation of my later life. In prison, an artist is considered an amateur craftsman [who] earns his living by selling his works to the public and makes gifts for his family. They never consider themselves artists.

But when I talk to people and they say, Hey, Gary, you have a gift, and you were pretty good at it when you were in prison. You can consider yourself an artist. As I thought about it, I agreed that I am not an amateur crafter. I am an artist.

We recently published an article about a program called Jail Guitar Doors, which brings musical instruments and instruction into prisons. It seems that having a creative outlet can be crucial for a person in prison.

It also helps people recognize latent talent, something they never thought they possessed. I met guys who never thought they could sing, learn to sing, guys who were learning to play guitar and bass and drums. Unfortunately, they found themselves in a situation where they realized I had something that probably could have been discovered earlier in life, before this terrible tragedy happened in their lives.

Have you chosen to tell the story of your life through your works?

Yeah. And also the lives of others. People I befriended, people who died in prison while I was there. People I cared for as a hospice volunteer who have died. Showing the humanity of prison life.

What attracted you to quilting?

Well, nothing, to be honest with you. [laughs] I thought it was an unmanly thing to do in prison, but as a hospice volunteer, the prisoners wanted to know what we could do to financially support the program: let's start making quilts to sell to the public. And the guys started making quilts. They asked me to help them because they were falling behind.

Since becoming a certified graphic designer, I learned a technique called appliqué and began applying this process to quilting. That's where my images came from, and lo and behold, it was something that caught the attention of many people.

What do people not realize about prison life?

Sometimes there are films that give a false picture of prison life. Prison is a world apart. It's made up of people from all walks of life: the good, the bad and the ugly, but sometimes, people in prison are not what society portrays them to be. There are truly good people in prison despite the crime they were incarcerated for. Not everyone in prison is a criminal just because they committed a crime. There are people in prison who deserve a second chance.

What is the most important thing to know about life on death row?

I don't think so [inmate] can accept that someone wants to take his life. It was an uneasy feeling. It was surreal for this to happen. It was a lot for a kid my age. It took me a while to really understand what was happening. It was hell, to be honest with you.

Were there many others who were also not guilty of what they were found guilty of?

You can read the newspapers every day, not every day, and see people who have been exonerated for crimes they did not commit 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago. The way the criminal justice system works is just horrible.

When you were finally released, were you immediately able to use quilting to make a living?

No, when I got out I had to start my life again. When I went to prison at 16, I was a minor. I lived under the auspices of my parents, who paid the bills, who took care of me like their child. Now I don't have them anymore. I came out of prison as an elderly man. I was 57, and then I found out that I had to work 10 years to even start getting Social Security. All this time I thought that if you reach a certain age you automatically get Social Security. That's if you worked in the system, if you had a job in life. But I was in prison the whole time. Now I have to work 10 years to put something into it.

It's a big challenge.

I will be 77 before I can get Social Security. So I had to focus on re-acclimating, adapting to life and doing things that will give me a solid foundation that will help me live here in the free world.

People who knew me and the kind of artwork I did, like quilting and theater, always reminded me, Gary, that people would appreciate your artwork here more than when you were in prison. I was working to really have an anchor, to establish my life. I opened a studio and people heard about me and my artwork and knew I was a quilter. And miraculously, it was like a clarion call: I started receiving fabric from people all over the world. People donated sewing machines.

What does it mean to you that the art world is paying attention to what you say?

If my works are able to give people an understanding of what an individual goes through in prison, a person can be just as creative, just as productive as those who are not incarcerated, and come out somewhat normal and able to function . it certainly means a lot.

Since I'm in the position I'm in, I hope it's a reflection of the men and women in prison, that you don't stop being a human being while you're in prison. You can be just as productive. You can be just as meaningful.

This item was produced by Capital and main. It is co-published here with permission.