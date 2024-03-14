Show set in Palm Beaches, with Annette Bening, premiere of Sam Neill

A new TV series airing this week is set in West Palm Beach and Palm Beach and features some shots of the area while the series was filming in Australia.

“Apples Never Fall,” based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, premieres March 14 on Peacock.

Although the series is set in the Palm Beaches, it was filmed in Queensland, Australia.

Past coverage:Palm Beach says no to filming TV series starring Annette Bening and Sam Neill on the island

The book is set in Sydney, Australia. Author Moriarty is Australian and all of his books are set there, but showrunner and executive producer Melanie Marnich said she moved the action to South Florida because it's a hub for competitive tennis training, which is located at the center. of the plot.

The show features a couple, Stan and Joy Delaney (Sam Neill and Annette Bening), who are retiring from their famous Delaney Tennis Academy. In the first episode, Joy disappears, sending her four children (Alison Brie, Jake Lacy, Conor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles) in search of answers.

“Through the wonders of production design, we created West Palm Beach,” Marnich said in the show notes.

A few local details stand out in the first episode: At the Delaneys' retirement party, they receive an appreciation award, “In recognition of 35 years of outstanding coaching and continued service to the West Palm community.”

The Delaneys' daughter, Brooke (played by Randles), tells her parents at a family dinner that she has started writing “a weekly fitness column for The Post,” apparently a nod to the Palm Beach Post.

Near the end of the first episode, Stan is approached by two detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office who are investigating the disappearance of his wife.

The choice to film on the Australian Gold Coast instead of the Florida Gold Coast was not without effort to film in South Florida.

The production applied for a permit last year to film in Palm Beach for a few days in July, but this was denied by the city council.

In voting to reject the permit application, council members shared concerns about traffic congestion and spectators drawn to the city by the production.

“Our residents, no matter what we're facing, tell me there's too much going on and we can control the influx of people,” council member Ted Cooney said at the April 3 meeting . “Visitors are flooding our quiet little town. Although I love movies and know our town would be a beautiful setting for any type of filming, we are on the map more than we would like. I think most residents ask us all for calm and fewer interruptions.

Scenes filmed in Palm Beach would have included Bening's character taking a bike ride through town. The route would have taken her past homes along the ocean, next to Midtown Beach, past the clock tower at Worth Avenue and Worth Avenue, to State Road A1A near The Colony Hotel, along from South Lake Drive along the city's waterfront and through Royal Park. Bridge leading to West Palm Beach, said Leah Sokolowski, the production's location manager who submitted the permit application to the council.

Crossing Palm Beach represents what Joy and Stan Delaney were looking for in their lives, Sokolowski told the council. “To them, Palm Beach represents success. It represents accomplishment. It represents paradise,” she said at the time.

The first episode of the series airing on Peacock Thursday opens with Bening's character, Joy Delaney, riding her bike through quiet streets that could be in Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Film and Television Commission has been working with “Apples Never Fall,” Film Commissioner Michelle Hillery said in an email to the Palm Beach Daily News.

“The exhibit features many locations in West Palm Beach, including the Intracoastal Waterway, the downtown cityscape as well as Royal Park and the Flagler Memorial Bridge,” she wrote.

In the application submitted to Palm Beach, filming would have included stationary and mobile cameras, a drone and possibly a camera mounted on a crane or dolly.

The show was adapted for television by Marnich and fellow executive producer David Heyman of Heyday Television. Heyman is a British producer known for his work producing the Harry Potter films.

The full seven-episode season of “Apples Never Fall” is now streaming on Peacock.

Kristina Webb is a reporter for the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida network. You can reach her at[email protected].Subscribe todayto support our journalism.