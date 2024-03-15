His uplifting solo exhibition “Impact” was born from a terrorist tragedy

The creative life is a business of risk and reward and few people know that better than playwright/composer/performer Amy Engelhardt, who told me earlier this week, I would describe my career as wildly incredible, adding a peasant laugh.

She spoke by phone from Los Angeles, where she lives with her husband, storyteller/writer Alex Stein, and their two cats Hekla and Beetles. She spoke of herself as a little girl growing up in New Jersey.

She talked about being raised by a single mother, who supported me as much as possible, performing for her babysitters, taking all kinds of dance and acting classes, and once acting alongside the young Anderson Cooper in Romeo and Juliet, to travel. to New York every chance she gets, attending Syracuse University and majoring in theater, singing in a wide variety of places, and so on.

His journey brings him here with his one-man show Impact,” part of the Chicago Circus & Performing Arts Festival. The event, now in its third year, will take place March 21-24 at the Burning Bush Brewery, following two previous years at the Den Theatre.

I met Amy via Zoom, says Amancay Kugler, executive director of the festival and also executive director of Yes Ma'am Circus, the festival's producer. We finally met at the APAP (Association of Performing Arts Professionals) conference in New York in January and she subsequently sent me samples of her work and I couldn't have been more impressed. Yes, the festival welcomes a number of circus-related artists, but we also strive to promote diversity and bring together all kinds of artists and Amy's solo show fits the bill perfectly.

It's a surprisingly ambitious gathering, which will also include family-friendly circus acts, late-night adult burlesque shows, live music, and a market featuring local artisans and vendors.

Englehardt is excited to be a part of it.

Impact was born out of tragedy and death, particularly the deaths of 243 passengers and 16 crew members who perished in the 1988 terrorist attack on Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland. Eleven Lockerbie residents also died. Five of these people, Miriam Wolfe, Nicole Boulanger, Theodora Cohen, Tim Cardwell and Turhan Ergin, were friends and classmates of Engelhardt at Syracuse. She first heard about the deaths in newspaper headlines while standing on a subway platform in Boston and the shocking news stayed with her, an intensified shadow because, as she says, I I was kind of obsessed, I read all the books and watched the documentaries. It was always there in the background, haunting the things I did.

It was with her that she became the only female member of the Bobs, the famous Grammy-nominated a cappella quartet with whom she toured to around 100 cities each year from 1998 to 2011.

It was with her when she was a guest performer on the popular and long-running Harry Shearer and Judith Owens show Christmas Without Tears (performing a few dates at Space in Evanston).

It was there that she gave house concerts, taught everything from arts administration to singing, and performed with the Flying Karamazov Brothers.

It was with her that she wrote the lyrics for the hit Off-Broadway musical Bastard Jones (with playwright Marc Acito) which won awards and was called by the New York Times in 2017 full of cheerful (and) good-hearted… (with) an impetuous desire to entertain.

And it was there most profoundly in 2019, when she traveled to the UK to star as a nun in a promotional campaign for the Amazon Prime series Good Omens. While performing there, she decided to travel to Lockerbie to honor her lost friends. For reasons she didn't expect but greeted with awe and delight, it became so much more, sparking new relationships and giving deeper meaning to the tragedy and its aftermath.

Almost overwhelmed, emotionally and creatively, she talked about her feelings with friends and the idea for a show began to form. After receiving positive feedback, she worked to shape the show over the pandemic years, collaborating with theaters in Michigan and New York, reducing it from 90 to its current 60 minutes. She's performed it in a few places, usually one-night stands, but had her longest run of 26 shows as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival last summer.

This will be her first Impact exhibition in Chicago, so I haven't seen it yet, but here's a sample of a small mountain of praise she's received, from critic Michael Barbieri: A multimedia album…” The Impact unfolds through photographs, videos, stories and moving original songs as Engelhardt's past and new connections to tragedy unexpectedly provide renewed hope for humanity. … Moving, sad, hopeful and ultimately enlightening.

Engelhardt said, emotion evident in his voice: “This is an experience for me. It is an exploration of grace, kindness and simplicity. It speaks to people’s desire to be kind, to show up for each other. It's not about me. It attempts to honor these deceased people, and in that way I view it as an act of hope and reverence.

You can of course find out more about Engelhardt at www.amyengelhardt.com and you can even hear some lyrics from one of Impact's five songs.

Here is part of his Deep Blue Sea:

We locked eyes and I knew in an instant

As clear as the sky can be

I was there to make people care

But you took care of me

You took care of me.

Impact” will take place at 6:30 p.m. March 23 as part of the Chicago Circus & Performing Arts Festival at the River Room at Burning Bush Brewery, 4018 N. Rockwell St.; www.ccpaf.org

