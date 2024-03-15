Mubarak Murder: Everything We Know About Netflix's Bollywood Crime Novel

The murder mystery formula never goes out of style, and Netflix's upcoming Bollywood film is a clear example of that. In Murder Mubarak (which loosely means “Congratulations on Murder”) is a screen adaptation Anuja Chaujanthe novel bludgeon you to death. In it, a group of New Delhi's upper class are suddenly linked to a murder investigation. A bit like Knives outanyone from the group could have committed the crime, meaning ACP Bhavani Singh (played by Pankaj Tripathi) must keep an eye on all the clues in order to solve the case. Since the star-studded film will be released very soon, here's a detailed guide to everything we know about this crime comedy-drama.







When and where is “Murder Mubarak” released?

Image via Netflix

The Bollywood thriller arrives on Netflix on March 15, 2024. Since this is a Netflix original film, it will not be available on other streaming platforms or movie theaters. If you're not yet a subscriber and are looking forward to this release, the streaming service has three monthly plans to choose from. The cheapest option is the ad-supported plan, which costs $6.99 per month. The Standard plan (which costs $16.49 per month) allows users to watch content without ads, but it only applies to up to two screens plus one additional member who doesn't live with you. Finally, the premium plan allows using more than four supported devices at once, with Ultra HD quality, priced at $20.99.





Is there a trailer for “Murder Mubarak”?

Yes, the trailer is already out and features a group of high society who become the prime suspects in a murder investigation. ACP Bhavani Singh is tasked with discovering the killer among the elite members of the Royal Delhi Club, present at the event in which the murder took place. With so many people trying to cover their tracks, Bhavani finds it difficult to get to the bottom of the matter, especially as an outsider. After all, even though this wealthy group never seems to get their hands dirty, someone in the group is guilty. Sprinkled with comedy and mystery, the Murder Mubarak The trailer suggests that no one should be trusted in this investigation full of twists and turns.





Who stars in 'Murder Mubarak'?

Starting with the person responsible for solving the case in question, Pankaj Tripathi plays ACP Bhavani Singh in this upcoming film. Before this Netflix original, the actor played the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the biopic. Principal Atal Hoon. He is also known for his acclaimed performances in films like Newton And Mimithe latter allowing him to win a National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Sarah Ali Khan, who has been making waves in the Bollywood scene, plays one of the elite members of the Royal Delhi Club. Prior to this role, the actress starred in the commercially successful romantic comedy titled Zara Hatke Zara Child and in the Disney+ thriller Ghosts. While she was working on Murder Mubarakthe actress was also on the set of another upcoming film titled Ae Watan Simple Watan. In an interview with Bollywood HungmaAli Khan spoke about his experience working in both projects:





“I think I'm pretty comfortable and I find these grounded characters that I've played and had love for before, pretty intrinsic to the person that I am. I have perhaps never played an urban, glamorous character before. It was interesting to be able to do something like that because we had already done slightly grounded characters. But I was also shooting for

Ae Watan Simple Watan

And

Murder Mubarak

almost simultaneously. They have nothing in common, not even me.

Other notable names in this set are veterans Dimpled Kapadia (Principle) And Karishma Kapoor (Mentality), as well as Vijay Verma (Ravine Boy), Sanjay Kapoor (Kal Ho Naa Ho), Ashim Gulati (Taj: divided by blood), Tisca Chopra (Like the stars on Earth), And Suhail Nayyar (Hotel Bombay).

What is the “murder of Mubarak” about?

Murder Mubarak (2024) During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer shines the spotlight on an array of suspects. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is much more than meets the eye. Release date March 15, 2024 Director Man Adajania Cast Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tara-Alisha Berry Duration 140 minutes Main genre Mystery Writers Anuja Chauhan, Gazal Dhaliwal, Suprotim Sengupta

Here's the official plot, according to Netflix:

“Transports viewers to the heart of New Delhi's high society. Where a series of strange events disrupt the peace and quiet of an elite club. As the glittering facade begins to crack, its members find themselves caught up in a web of deception where loyalty is tested. And the line between innocence and guilt becomes increasingly blurred. Pankaj Tripathi navigates this maze of lies, love and hidden agendas, portraying a relentless cop with his own strange tactics. He is determined to reveal the club members' darkest secrets in this funny and entertaining thriller.





Who is behind the “Mubarak murder”?

Man Adajania is responsible for directing this thriller, and this is the first time he has worked on a Netflix original. Prior to this project, the director and screenwriter directed several highly acclaimed films, including the psychological drama Being Cyrus and dramatic comedy Average English (which became the last film that the Bollywood actor Irfan Khan play in). One thing all of Adajania's films have in common is that he always teams up with actor Dimple Kapadia, who is also part of the ensemble of this upcoming comedy-drama.

Ahead of Murder Mubarakthe Liberation, Adajania spoke with Film Companion on the hardest part of adapting this murder mystery to the screen:





“The hardest part about making a story like this is that you always have an audience who, when they get into a murder case and get involved, decide to become a detective. The idea of ​​trying to double-play with him, being obvious about who the murderer is, which is then too obvious, so where to draw that line… This one is extremely convoluted, so it took me a while to figure out.”

The film is also produced by Maddock Films, which has collaborated on other Netflix projects including Dasvi and Mimi.