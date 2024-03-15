Entertainment
Get tickets to the Jimmy Buffett Hollywood Bowl tribute concert
Long live parrot heads.
On Thursday, April 11, Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow and more will celebrate the legacy of legendary laid-back rocker Jimmy Buffett in concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.
Other big performers on the show, dubbed “Keep The Party Going,” include Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Jack Johnson.
Pitbull and other special guests to be announced later are also expected to perform.
And if you want to pay tribute to the man who gave the world “Margaritaville”, “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere” with some of the biggest names in music, tickets can be picked up today 'today. .
Although inventory won't be available on Ticketmaster until Friday, March 15, fans who want to make sure they get their tickets in advance can purchase them on sites like Vivid Seats before tickets officially go on sale.
Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be above or below face value, depending on demand.
They have a 100% buyer guarantee which states that your transaction will be safe and secure and will be delivered before the event.
Keep The Party Going Tickets
A complete breakdown of all the best ticket prices by section at the Hollywood Bowl is available below.
|Hollywood Bowl Sections
|Ticket prices
start to
|Ride
(Higher level)
|$272
|Terrace
(Lower level)
|$464
|Pool
(Lowest level)
|$3,031
(Note: The New York Post confirmed all prices above at the time of publication. All prices are in U.S. dollars, subject to fluctuation and include additional charges at checkout..)
Keep The Party Going Programming
A total of 17 artists are expected to take the stage at the April 11 event.
There's more to come, the show poster also teases other special guests.
For a closer look, here are all the Keep The Party Going artists that have been announced, according to Buffett's Instagram:
List of Jimmy Buffett sets
Although we don't know if McCartney and co. will be playing hits from their own catalogs or Buffett's, we're leaning towards the latter, here's a look at what Jimmy played during a February 2023 concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, courtesy authorization to Set FM list:
01.) Changes in latitude, changes in attitudes
02.) Fine pencil mustache
03.) Fins
04.) GrapefruitJuicy fruit
05.) Age but not grow
06.) Volcano
07.) Son of a son of a sailor
08.) It's 5 p.m. somewhere
09.) Come Monday
10.) Cheeseburger in Heaven
11.) Trying to reason with hurricane season
12.) Coconut Telegraph
13.) Little Martha (Allman Brothers Band cover)
14.) The Lap of My Heart
15.) The Wino and I know
16.) He went to Paris
17.) A particular port
18.) A Pirate Looks Forty
19.) Back Where I Came From (cover by Mac McAnally)
20.) Margaritaville
Bis:
21.) Last Mango in Paris
22.) Pewter Chalice (Jimmy Solo)
Want to dig a little deeper and see what Buffett has played at other shows or go all the way back to his first concert in 1970?
Set FM list has everything you need.
Classic rockers touring in 2024
Many of Buffett's contemporaries from the 1970s still practice it on the road.
Here are just five of our favorites you won't want to miss live in the coming months.
rolling stones
Willie Nelson with Bob Dylan and Robert Plant
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
John Fogerty
Billy Joel
Who else is out there? Take a look at our list of the 52 biggest classic rockers touring in 2024 here to find out.
|
