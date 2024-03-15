Get tickets to the Jimmy Buffett Hollywood Bowl tribute concert

Vivid Seats is the official ticketing partner of the New York Post. We may earn revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Long live parrot heads.

On Thursday, April 11, Paul McCartney, The Eagles, Bon Jovi, Jackson Browne, Sheryl Crow and more will celebrate the legacy of legendary laid-back rocker Jimmy Buffett in concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Other big performers on the show, dubbed “Keep The Party Going,” include Zac Brown, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Jack Johnson.

Pitbull and other special guests to be announced later are also expected to perform.

And if you want to pay tribute to the man who gave the world “Margaritaville”, “Cheeseburger In Paradise”, “It's Five O'Clock Somewhere” with some of the biggest names in music, tickets can be picked up today 'today. .

Although inventory won't be available on Ticketmaster until Friday, March 15, fans who want to make sure they get their tickets in advance can purchase them on sites like Vivid Seats before tickets officially go on sale.

Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform and prices may be above or below face value, depending on demand.

They have a 100% buyer guarantee which states that your transaction will be safe and secure and will be delivered before the event.

Keep The Party Going Tickets

A complete breakdown of all the best ticket prices by section at the Hollywood Bowl is available below.

Hollywood Bowl Sections Ticket prices

start to Ride

(Higher level) $272 Terrace

(Lower level) $464 Pool

(Lowest level) $3,031

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all prices above at the time of publication. All prices are in U.S. dollars, subject to fluctuation and include additional charges at checkout..)

Keep The Party Going Programming

A total of 17 artists are expected to take the stage at the April 11 event.

There's more to come, the show poster also teases other special guests.

For a closer look, here are all the Keep The Party Going artists that have been announced, according to Buffett's Instagram:

List of Jimmy Buffett sets

Although we don't know if McCartney and co. will be playing hits from their own catalogs or Buffett's, we're leaning towards the latter, here's a look at what Jimmy played during a February 2023 concert at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, courtesy authorization to Set FM list:

01.) Changes in latitude, changes in attitudes

02.) Fine pencil mustache

03.) Fins

04.) GrapefruitJuicy fruit

05.) Age but not grow

06.) Volcano

07.) Son of a son of a sailor

08.) It's 5 p.m. somewhere

09.) Come Monday

10.) Cheeseburger in Heaven

11.) Trying to reason with hurricane season

12.) Coconut Telegraph

13.) Little Martha (Allman Brothers Band cover)

14.) The Lap of My Heart

15.) The Wino and I know

16.) He went to Paris

17.) A particular port

18.) A Pirate Looks Forty

19.) Back Where I Came From (cover by Mac McAnally)

20.) Margaritaville

Bis:

21.) Last Mango in Paris

22.) Pewter Chalice (Jimmy Solo)

Want to dig a little deeper and see what Buffett has played at other shows or go all the way back to his first concert in 1970?

Set FM list has everything you need.

