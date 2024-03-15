Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with skin cancer during her daughter's exam

Model and actress Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with basal cell carcinomathe most common form of skin cancer, while attending the medical examination of one of her daughters, she said Wednesday.

While the doctor was examining her daughter, Brinkley decided to ask the doctor to take a quick look at her.

“It wasn't my date so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little dot I could feel while I was applying my foundation” , wrote Brinkley. in a post on Instagram. “He took one look and immediately knew we needed a biopsy!”

The doctor determined she had basal cell carcinoma, which millions of people are diagnosed with each year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Almost all basal cell carcinomas can be successfully removed without complications if there is early detection and treatment, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Brinkley said his case was caught early. “And I had excellent doctors who removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like a Dior haute couture,” she wrote.

Brinkley urged her followers to be diligent about sun protection. She said she took it seriously late in life, but now focuses on applying SPF 30 and wearing long sleeves and wide-brimmed hats. Brinkley also called regular full-body check-ups a must.

Most skin cancer cases are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, tanning beds or sunlamps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency advises staying in the shade, covering up when outdoors and using sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher whenever the UV index is 3 or higher. Local UV Index Information is available on the Environmental Protection Agency website.

“So good luck by making that check-up appointment today,” Brinkley wrote. “And smear my friends!”

