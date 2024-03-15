Entertainment
Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with skin cancer during her daughter's exam
Model and actress Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with basal cell carcinomathe most common form of skin cancer, while attending the medical examination of one of her daughters, she said Wednesday.
While the doctor was examining her daughter, Brinkley decided to ask the doctor to take a quick look at her.
“It wasn't my date so I wasn't going to say anything but at the VERY end I asked if he could just look at a little dot I could feel while I was applying my foundation” , wrote Brinkley. in a post on Instagram. “He took one look and immediately knew we needed a biopsy!”
The doctor determined she had basal cell carcinoma, which millions of people are diagnosed with each year, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. Almost all basal cell carcinomas can be successfully removed without complications if there is early detection and treatment, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
Brinkley said his case was caught early. “And I had excellent doctors who removed the cancer and stitched me up to perfection like a Dior haute couture,” she wrote.
Brinkley urged her followers to be diligent about sun protection. She said she took it seriously late in life, but now focuses on applying SPF 30 and wearing long sleeves and wide-brimmed hats. Brinkley also called regular full-body check-ups a must.
Most skin cancer cases are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun, tanning beds or sunlamps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency advises staying in the shade, covering up when outdoors and using sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher whenever the UV index is 3 or higher. Local UV Index Information is available on the Environmental Protection Agency website.
“So good luck by making that check-up appointment today,” Brinkley wrote. “And smear my friends!”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/christie-brinkley-skin-cancer-basal-cell-carcinoma-diagnosed-at-daughters-checkup/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christie Brinkley was diagnosed with skin cancer during her daughter's exam
- MYAS provides support to rowers for international events, including Manika Batra
- Global oil demand to rise amid Red Sea shipping disruptions: IEA | Oil and gas news
- Turkish ministers discuss in Baghdad ahead of Erdogan's visit | News
- Acting Governor Accompanies President Joko Widodo Inaugurates Red Edible Oil Factory Latest News Medan, North Sumatra
- Get tickets to the Jimmy Buffett Hollywood Bowl tribute concert
- Paula Canovas Del Vas Ready-to-Wear Collection Fall 2024
- Why Germany's DAX stock index is breaking a record as recession looms DW 03/13/2024
- More than 800 flights were canceled from Denver International Airport on Thursday as the winter storm brings more snow
- Conspiracy theory leaves Arizona county with a $200,000 problem
- Trump STILL seems to think Hillary Clinton used acid to delete emails
- Actor Pierce Brosnan fined for walking through spa area in Yellowstone National Park