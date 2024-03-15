Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen claims King Charles is a 'cod on his shoulder' after coronation comments | Entertainment





Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has claimed that King Charles has ignored him since his coronation. The 59-year-old TV star and interior designer – best known for presenting BBC show 'Changing Rooms' – admitted he and the monarch had not seen each other since he became king , and Laurence wonders if his comments about the big day have soured their friendship. Appearing on the 'My Dirty Laundry' podcast, he said: “I haven't seen Charles since the coronation. “I think maybe he's giving me the cold shoulder. I was a little rude about his purple pajamas and I'm not sure, I think I just lost the knighthood. “But you know, I think the purple pajama jibe was justified. I stand by it.” He expanded on his criticism, insisting that King Charles – who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last month – was wearing the wrong sunglasses. He added: “They weren't the right shade of purple. Only now would I say that. “They were Pantone 739. They must be Pantone 742. No, I just think the problem is that the crown was amazing. You know, all of that. Gorgeous, lovely, lovely… “Let's see what happens around Christmas. If we get the Christmas card, I know I'm back home.” However, Laurence – who once bought a converted barn from the monarch – didn't hold back, as he also insisted Westminster Abbey was “very overlit” and “looks like a nursing home”. He said: “It looks like the cleaners left the fluorescent lights on and actually it has to be beautiful and romantic and a bit candlelit and powerful and timeless and ageless. “And right now, you know, there's something of a mall about it. You know, it just looks a little too much like a mall.” Laurence suggested that “as creative curator of Blackpool Illuminations” he should be involved in discussions for the next royal engagement if he is “still there”. He joked: “I think we need a bit more Blackpool at the coronation, don't we? I just imagine the palace picking up the phone and saying: 'You were right. We're aiming for more Blackpool.' “ Listen to the podcast on https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/rebecca-davison1

