Actor Cowndamanis ownership dispute | Madras High Court dismisses construction company's appeal against him

Tamil film actor K. Cowndamani has won yet another legal battle at the Madras High Court in a property dispute he and his family members had with the Sri Abhirami Foundation since 1998. The court dismissed Thursday, March 14, 2024 the initial part. appeal filed by the construction company in 2021 against a 2019 single judge order. A division bench comprising Justices R. Subramanian and R. Sakthivel dismissed the appeal and upheld the order passed by Justice Krishnan Ramasamy on November 26, 2019 directing the firm to hand over possession of 5 plots and 454 plots to the actor square feet of land on Arcot Road at Kodambakakkam in Chennai. While decreing a civil suit filed by the actor and his family in 2011, Justice Ramasamy had also ordered the builder to pay damages at the rate of 1 lakh per month from August 1, 2008 till the day the property is handed over to Mr. Cowndamani. , his wife CM Shanthi and his daughters CM Selvi and CM Sumitra. According to the actor, he and his family members had purchased the land in question from one Nalini Bai in 1996 and subsequently entered into a construction agreement with the appellant for the construction of a 22,700 square feet commercial complex in 15 months. As per the contract, the actor had to pay 3.58 crore in installments towards the construction cost and contractor's fees. Although `1.04 crore was paid between March 1996 and February 1999, the construction was not carried out up to the mark and the builder abandoned the project in 2003, the family claimed. However, the company told the court that R. Premanayakam, a partner of Sri Abhirami Foundations, obtained the power of attorney from the original land owner after paying the consideration. It was he who signed a deed of sale in favor of the actor and his family. The company also claimed to have spent more than $1 million to evacuate tenants from the property and obtain building permits and other approvals for construction of the shopping complex. The agreement with the actor did not only relate to the land but also to the construction, it is specified. The actor paid only 1.04 crore out of the agreed amount of 3.58 crore because there was a tax raid at his residence during the relevant period, and he was short of cash during that period because his bank accounts were frozen following the search. » added the builder. It was also argued that the actor had to pay over $40 million for the loss suffered by the builder due to the project not being completed within the stipulated time and for the costs he had incurred to safeguard the property for the past 26 years by deploying a security guard. After hearing both sides, Justice Ramasamy held that the company could only claim interest if it had completed the project and not otherwise. He pointed out that a court-appointed advocate-commissioner had assessed that the construction, worth only `46.51 lakh, had been completed alone. Therefore, it was clear that the builder had obtained 63.01 lakh too much from the actor and his family, the judge said and held that under no circumstances could the company be allowed to hog of the property for alleged non-payment of dues and that he could only file an action for recovery of dues, if any.

