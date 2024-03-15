Entertainment
Hollywood middle school teacher accused of assaulting student
A Hollywood middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday after police say she developed a “maternal relationship” with a student, then inappropriately touched and kissed her in the student's closet. his class during school hours.
Felicia Smith, 39, a teacher at Driftwood Middle School, is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor and lewd or lascivious molestation, Hollywood police said in a news release.
Officers arrested Smith after “learning” about the relationship on Wednesday, according to the release. The girl, unknown to her family, had been skipping her first and sixth period classes to meet Smith in his classroom since February, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The girl's uncle told police that when he picked up his niece from school Tuesday, he saw a mark on her cheek, according to the affidavit. She told him she had been hit in the face by a soccer ball. When he asked her who had hit her, she said it was a boy but she didn't know his name.
Her uncle contacted the school and learned that the girl had been skipping her gym class for weeks to go to Smith's class. Smith then spoke to the uncle, apologized and said the girl had come to her to talk about problems at home. She said that when the girl arrived in her classroom on Tuesday, she already had the mark on her face.
The girl's uncle began to think the mark was a hickey and not a bruise, but he thought it must have come from another student, the affidavit states. When the two came to school together on Wednesday to meet the vice principal, the uncle noticed another hickey on her neck.
When they returned home, the girl started crying and told her uncle the mark was a hickey and that Ms. Smith had given it to her, according to the affidavit. The girl then admitted that Ms. Smith had done more than give her a hickey.
In a statement to police, she said she began skipping first and sixth period classes in February. During sixth period, Smith was alone and the girl would talk to him about a hard day or about her grandmother's health. She said she viewed Smith as a “motherly figure,” according to the affidavit.
On Tuesday, the girl said Smith took her into the closet during sixth period and kissed her on the neck and cheeks and touched her neck and thighs, according to the affidavit. Asked about the hickey on her neck, she said earlier that same week that Smith took her into the closet again, where she also placed the girl's hand down her pants. These meetings took place more than three times, she said.
When asked if she ever told Smith to stop, the girl said she knew it was wrong “in the back of her mind” but was afraid of disappointing or upsetting the teacher. Smith told her not to tell anyone because she could lose her job.
Smith told police she and the girl developed a “motherly relationship” earlier this year and said she “grabbed his cheek giving him a kiss that left a mark” and told him she loved him, but denied touching her inappropriately. . When officers told Smith what the girl had said, she refused to speak further.
Smith was hired by the district in 2019 as a substitute teacher, before starting work at Driftwood Middle in 2022 as a language arts teacher.
“An employee who works as a teacher has been arrested by Hollywood Police,” school principal Steven Williams said in a message to parents around 11 a.m. Thursday. “While I am unable to provide details due to the ongoing matter, I want you to know that the individual has been reassigned away from our school and students pending the outcome of the investigation .”
Hollywood police are working with the Broward School Board in the ongoing investigation, police said.
“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the school district said in a statement. “Broward County Public Schools is cooperating fully with Hollywood Police in their investigation.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sun-sentinel.com/2024/03/14/hollywood-middle-school-teacher-charged-with-molestation-of-a-minor/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hollywood middle school teacher accused of assaulting student
- Very powerful mag. 6.0 Earthquake – North Mid-Atlantic Ridge on Thursday, March 14, 2024…
- Ban on meeting Imran Khan in prison unconstitutional, says Elahi
- The United States and China extend a historic bilateral agreement, very discreetly
- Actor Cowndamanis ownership dispute | Madras High Court dismisses construction company's appeal against him
- French lawmakers approve bill to apply sanctions to fast fashion
- Aaron Rodgers has shared false Sandy Hook conspiracy theories in private conversations
- CDC continues to receive reports of MIS-C in children post-COVID-19
- Manhattan DA Proposes to Delay Trump Hush-Money Trial for Records Review
- Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen claims King Charles is a 'cod on his shoulder' after coronation comments | Entertainment
- Google Safe Browsing keeps real-time protection private
- Indonesian presidential rivals plan to challenge official election results with allegations of fraud