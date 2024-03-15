Hollywood middle school teacher accused of assaulting student

A Hollywood middle school teacher was arrested Wednesday after police say she developed a “maternal relationship” with a student, then inappropriately touched and kissed her in the student's closet. his class during school hours.

Felicia Smith, 39, a teacher at Driftwood Middle School, is charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of a minor and lewd or lascivious molestation, Hollywood police said in a news release.

Officers arrested Smith after “learning” about the relationship on Wednesday, according to the release. The girl, unknown to her family, had been skipping her first and sixth period classes to meet Smith in his classroom since February, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl's uncle told police that when he picked up his niece from school Tuesday, he saw a mark on her cheek, according to the affidavit. She told him she had been hit in the face by a soccer ball. When he asked her who had hit her, she said it was a boy but she didn't know his name.

Her uncle contacted the school and learned that the girl had been skipping her gym class for weeks to go to Smith's class. Smith then spoke to the uncle, apologized and said the girl had come to her to talk about problems at home. She said that when the girl arrived in her classroom on Tuesday, she already had the mark on her face.

The girl's uncle began to think the mark was a hickey and not a bruise, but he thought it must have come from another student, the affidavit states. When the two came to school together on Wednesday to meet the vice principal, the uncle noticed another hickey on her neck.

When they returned home, the girl started crying and told her uncle the mark was a hickey and that Ms. Smith had given it to her, according to the affidavit. The girl then admitted that Ms. Smith had done more than give her a hickey.

In a statement to police, she said she began skipping first and sixth period classes in February. During sixth period, Smith was alone and the girl would talk to him about a hard day or about her grandmother's health. She said she viewed Smith as a “motherly figure,” according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, the girl said Smith took her into the closet during sixth period and kissed her on the neck and cheeks and touched her neck and thighs, according to the affidavit. Asked about the hickey on her neck, she said earlier that same week that Smith took her into the closet again, where she also placed the girl's hand down her pants. These meetings took place more than three times, she said.

When asked if she ever told Smith to stop, the girl said she knew it was wrong “in the back of her mind” but was afraid of disappointing or upsetting the teacher. Smith told her not to tell anyone because she could lose her job.

Smith told police she and the girl developed a “motherly relationship” earlier this year and said she “grabbed his cheek giving him a kiss that left a mark” and told him she loved him, but denied touching her inappropriately. . When officers told Smith what the girl had said, she refused to speak further.

Smith was hired by the district in 2019 as a substitute teacher, before starting work at Driftwood Middle in 2022 as a language arts teacher.

“An employee who works as a teacher has been arrested by Hollywood Police,” school principal Steven Williams said in a message to parents around 11 a.m. Thursday. “While I am unable to provide details due to the ongoing matter, I want you to know that the individual has been reassigned away from our school and students pending the outcome of the investigation .”

Hollywood police are working with the Broward School Board in the ongoing investigation, police said.

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the school district said in a statement. “Broward County Public Schools is cooperating fully with Hollywood Police in their investigation.”