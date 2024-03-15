On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her unconventional films that challenge social taboos | Bollywood





Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema. Apart from working in Hindi films, she has also been noticed in regional and international films. Alia made her Bollywood debut with the commercial romantic comedy Student of the Year directed by Karan Johar. But unlike most newcomers who refrain from telling stories, the Jigra actor has never shied away from taking on non-conformist characters. His films paved the way for many actors and filmmakers to work on revolutionary themes and genres. A look at some of Alia's best works that sparked a new cinematic wave in India. Alia Bhatt in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film and her portrayal of a sex worker from Kamathipura won her a National Award. Highway Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Alia Bhatt proved her versatility in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. (Screenshot from the movie) Highway is one of the most unique and moving stories from Imtiaz Ali, who has mastered the art of emotional slice-of-life stories. Co-written by Imtiaz and Irshad Kamil, Highway featured the most adorable on-screen couple of Alia and Randeep Hooda. The unspoken, calm but passionate and intense romance between Alia and Randeep was heartwarming. The relationship between a rebellious privileged girl kidnapped from Delhi and her captor has been depicted with utmost realism and sincerity. However, the USP of the film is how Imtiaz sensitively handled the issue of child abuse. Alia's ability to convey childhood trauma and pain has proven her acting prowess. Highway is a must-see for film students. Oudta Punjab Alia Bhatt in a photo from Udta Punjab. Alia has once again taken the biggest risk of her film career with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab. Apart from getting into trouble with the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for showcasing the drug menace in Punjab, the film was also criticized by political groups. However, the most surprising aspect of this social crime drama is that Alia essays the role of a Bihari migrant worker. The actor plays Bauria aka Mary Jane who falls into the trap of drug traffickers. Her portrayal of a sexual abuse survivor who fights against oppression is a central element of the storyline. From her accent to the aggressive monologue with Shahid Kapoor, she hits the nail on the head with her artistry. Dear Zindagi, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi also focused on mental health awareness. Gauri Shinde's light-hearted film on relationships is one of the most relatable stories about millennials and generation Z. Apart from relationships, societal judgments and ambition, Dear Zindagi also focuses on issues like as insomnia and mental health awareness. Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan once again tackle an important topic in the coming-of-age drama. More than the characters, it’s the performances and storytelling that contribute to the engagement quotient. Alia gives a moving portrayal as the emotionally confused Kaira who finally ends her life. Razi Alia Bhatt played Sehmat in Raazi. Co-written by Meghna Gulzar and Bhavani Iyer, Raazi is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka. Alia essays the role of Sehmat Syed, a Delhi University student who ends up becoming an R&AW agent. Sehmat is trained by Indian intelligence officials to spy in Pakistan, amid ongoing tensions between the nations in 1971. Meghna Gulzar's directorial doesn't romanticize the lives of spies, rather it shows the gray area of ​​the spy profession. Unlike Angelina Jolie's larger-than-life agents, Alia humanizes the spies in her portrayal of Sehmat. The film contains elements of patriotism and love for the motherland, but it also gives enough space to the human angle. Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia gave a soulful performance as Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his meticulous detailing with grand sets and costumes while filming period dramas. Gangubai Kathiawadi, set in the 1950s and 1960s, shows the plight of sex workers in the most aesthetically poignant way. Alia once again gives an exceptional performance as the protagonist. His moving performance tells the audience a story of human plight and courage. Darlings Alia gave a moving performance in Dalings. Alia did her best by making her debut as a producer with a story based on domestic violence. Her portrayal of a domestic violence survivor in the dark comedy thriller is the USP of the film. The actor attempted an uncomfortable theme that got the pulse of the audience.

