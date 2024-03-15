Hollywood movie props are now luxury collectibles

Accessory culture is finally having its moment.

Just a few decades ago, key items from films as legendary as “Star Wars” were often tossed aside or stuffed into someone's pockets once filming was over.

But the new documentary “Crazy accessories» follows Tom Biolchini, a banker from Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he travels the world in search of the coolest authenticated accessories and advocates for them to be considered luxury collectibles.

“At the time, the studio was like, 'Oh, that Darth Vader outfit, maybe we can use that another time.' [and keep it in a store room]” Biolchini told the Post. “They didn’t view these timeless accessories as something to keep.”

Tulsa native Tom Biolchini, with a photo of the Holy Grail Cup in “Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade,” was a lawyer before becoming president of VAST Bank, but his hobby is collecting movie props. So far, he has spent $250,000 and says his investment has doubled in recent years.

But the documentary, streaming on Prime starting March 25, features many people who see things that way, including Alien star Lance Henriksen, Robert Englund, who plays Freddie Kreuger, and Mickey Rourke, who calls “activity” props to enhance his performance in films like “The Wrestler” and “The Palace.”

“Some people invest in works of art or sports cars that appreciate in value over time. This is no different,” Biolchini said, adding that he has spent about $250,000 building his collection over the past two decades. Today, he estimates, it is worth twice as much.

He also said there was strong competition outside of Hollywood.

“I lose 90 percent of the auctions because I bid against people from all over the world,” said Biolchini, who displays his winnings at his VAST Bank offices in Tulsa. “But I like it [prop] I have them and consider them a true art form. Some of the most cherished and revered works of art are displayed in museums and not everyone would even recognize them. [outside of the museum]. But if I traveled the world with Indiana Jones' whip, more than half the people would know it. »

VAST Bank President Tom Biolchini, second from left, with monster creator Alec Gillis, left, Robert Englund and Lance Henriksen in a scene from “Mad Props,” at Studio Gillis in Los Angeles. Juan Pablo Reinoso

Here are five of the most coveted items from “Mad Props.”

The Holy Grail of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade”

The Holy Grail cup that Indiana Jones “wisely chooses” in “Indiana Jones: The Last Crusade.” Josh new to the NY Post

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) meets the ancient knight who tells him that a single cup among the many in the scene is the true Holy Grail. Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Biolchini chosen as “wisely” as Indiana Jones himself when he purchased the Holy Grail from the 1989 film “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” at auction for $80,000.

In the film, Jones, played by Harrison Ford, accompanies his Grail hunter father, Henry (Sean Connery), to a temple containing the cup, believed to grant supernatural powers and heal wounds.

The race to find him becomes even more vital once Henry is seriously injured by a rival. Faced with a room full of real objects and a group of doppelgangers, Indy and Nazi-affiliated villain Walter Donovan (Julian Glover) each seize a ship and meet very different ends.

“It’s such a pivotal scene,” Biolchini says. “The bad guy chose the wrong cup and died, but Indy chose the right one.”

Ball gag from “Pulp Fiction”

The ball gag from the infamous “Get the Gimp” scene in “Pulp Fiction.” Josh new to the NY Post

Ving Rhames and Bruce Willis are tied up and rigged with gags in the film, but Willis takes revenge on their sadistic captor. Miramax

The now-infamous “catch the gimp” scene in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 “Pulp Fiction” is still a shock: Boxer Butch, played by Bruce Willis, wakes up in the basement of a pawn shop next to his crime boss, enemy Marsellus (Ving Rhames), and they're both tied to chairs and retrained with red ball gags in their mouths.

Just as the pawn shop owner and his security guard cousin take Marsellus into another room to rape him, Butch knocks out their leather-clad servant, known only as The Lame, with a single punch. and dressed in head-to-toe bondage clothing.

“It was a disturbing and horrible scene,” Biolchini said. “But it’s a funny and memorable film at the same time.”

He bought the gag for just $1,000 five years ago, but he predicts he could get about $25,000 for it today.

Ghost trap from “Ghostbusters II”

A ghost trap from “Ghostbusters II”. Josh new to the NY Post

Leaning Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Bill Murray in “Ghostbusters II,” in which the team uses a “ghost trap” to catch their prey. Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Dan Aykroyd was inspired by his great-grandfather, a spiritualist, and his grandfather who experimented with radios to contact the dead when he imagined what would become the iconic “Ghostbusters” franchise in 1984.

With their proton backpacks and vehicle, the Ectomobile, ghost hunters Aykroyd, Bill Murray and Harold Ramis used a “ghost trap” to land their spectral prey.

“It looks like a shoebox and also something you would see on a construction site with the hazard strips. I had to have it because it's the key to the whole 'Ghostbusters' canon,” said Biolchini, who purchased this piece from the 1989 sequel for $40,000.

'Spaceballs' Soldier Costume

One of the white suits worn by the troopers in “Spaceballs”. Josh new to the NY Post

Mel Brooks' “Star Wars” parody, “Spaceballs,” replaced with so-called Ping-Pongs for Stormtroopers. MGM/courtesy Everett Collection

As with many of Biolchini's Hollywood treasures, his desire to own a soldier outfit from Mel Brooks' “Spaceballs” was driven by nostalgia: It was one of his favorite films from childhood.

The 1987 “Star Wars” parody starred Bill Pullman and John Candy and also starred Rick Moranis as a nerdy Darth Vader type, known as Darth Helmet, who had soldiers at his disposal in white suits called “Ping-pongs”.

Biolchini purchased one of their costumes for $500.

Brooks played President Skrroob as well as the wise Yoda-esque Yogurt, who teaches Lone Starr (Pullman) the supernatural mystical power called “The Schwartz.”

"Who can forget the phrase,"Your schwartz is as big as mine“?” said Biolchini. “My friends and I loved all these lines.”

Arnold Schwarzeneggar's jacket in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”

The leather jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”. Josh new to the NY Post

I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle,” Schwarzeneggar’s T-800 character demands in the film, giving him this biker jacket. TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Colle / Everett Collection

It's hell for leather. This biker jacket looks like it's been to Hades and back.

This is the one worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the second part of James Cameron's “Transformer” franchise, where he plays an AI cyborg sent in 1995 to prevent the future leader of the human resistance from being killed while he was a child.

Schwarzeneggar's T-800 character demands a biker's jacket with the line: I need your clothes, your boots and your motorcycle.

He later protects a young John Connor by taking machine gun fire in the back, riddled the clothing with holes all still visible.

“All those great lines and that great jacket, I had to have it,” Biolchini said.

This distressed look cost him a pretty penny: $22,500.