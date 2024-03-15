“The Notebook” is a surprisingly sophisticated tearjerker

The 2004 film The Notebook, which starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and tells the story of a strained romantic relationship from optimistic youth to poignant old age, was dismissed by film critics as being a kind of sentimental dad. The public, which generally places a higher value on the simple, human desire of ordinary people, could not have disagreed more vehemently. The film, based on a novel by Nicholas Sparks, developed a cult following and, over the next 20 years, turned many inadequate Kleenex into pulp.

Now comes Broadway and the advent of The Notebook The Musical, making Allie and Noah, her with the arrogant and dismissive parents, much meaner than those in Dirty Dancing, him with the soft hands and the warm smile and the gestalt of the bad boy in the spirit of the times. The show, which opened Thursday evening at the Gérald Schoenfeld Theater after a success at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater, is surely aiming for that golden Broadway demographic trail traveled by Mean Girls and others: the enthusiastic presence of those who remember the film fondly, but this time in concert with girlfriends, dates you or initially reluctant spouses, or (jackpot!) daughters.

To the great credit of everyone involved, The Notebook also delivers surprisingly sophisticated theatricality with the requisite supercharging of the tear ducts, despite an overly familiar narrative.

There are two main reasons why this show works. The most important is the songwriter Ingrid Michaelsonwho may be a newcomer to Broadway, but whose lyrics avoid mawkish trappings in favor of a simple, direct communication of intense but familiar emotions through melody and song.

It's never easy to define freshness in songwriting, but it feels like Michaelson just decided to watch the movie or read the 1996 novel, then write music about how of which each step of this central journey of the couple makes her feel. It's simple and unpretentious, which is good. But above all, Michaelson does not condescend.

Let's take these words as an example. Young Noah, dreaming of building a rural house for Allie, sings: I'll paint the shutters blue. I'm going to wrap the porch around the whole house so we can watch the sunset and sunrise too. Who needs sleep when it's me, this house and you?

Allie has one like that too, as she's about to marry the wrong guy, visiting the old flame she still loves. Does anyone live with you? Does anyone sleep and wake up next to you? And does someone love you and do you love them, love them, do you love them too, at night, in a room, in the house, in our house?

You know what I mean? The whole score is like this: the characters sing what ordinary people feel in these circumstances. And even though Michaelsons' music is more folk-roots-bluegrass-country than traditional Broadway, that's what this material needed. It never feels like Allie and Noah are from Brooklyn.

The other reason? THE director Michael Greif, who co-directs with Schele Williams. Years ago, with Rent, astute observers noted, the dry-eyed Greif was the ideal foil for Jonathan Larson's emotional dampness. So it goes here. If you're familiar with Greif's work, you can see how he cuts through the treacle, focuses on the fact that life doesn't end as well as it begins (for most of us), and how he and his co-director have clearly understood that the antagonist's time has come. This is what kills any lasting love story. Mistakes and third parties are harmless in comparison.

Bekah Brunstetter's effective book uses young, middle and older versions of Allie and Noah, starting with Jordan Tyson and John Cardoza, through Ryan Vasquez and Joy Woods and culminating with fine performances from Dorian Harewood and Maryann Plunkett , in the context of a retirement home. The elderly couple is truly moving, as are the actors playing their younger selves. In the more classical middle section, it's Vasquez who sings Michaelson's music best, although the connection between him and Woods isn't all that one might hope for.

The show uses a mix of white and black actors, ignoring race until it wants to make its point. This is an approach rarely seen these days and its presence here comforts me.

Towards the end of the night, after enjoying Choreography by Katie Spelmansas constructed in Chicago, and the simple staging of David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, Greif and Williams unexpectedly reveals the orchestra's presence.

It's math, I guess. But the trick, one to watch out for, serves to intensify the emotion of the piece by reminding everyone present that, yes, we were at a musical and that music was a constant in the way we performed two lives, always comparing them to ours. . This all sounds ridiculous and, yes, The Notebook is still The Notebook to a certain extent, but if you're not thrilled and in tears when the strings come in, I can't imagine being your friend.