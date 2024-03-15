RRR is mental: Ed Sheeran praises SS Ramajoulis film, wants to work with biggest star Shah Rukh Khan | Bollywood News





Ed Sheeran, who is back in India to perform on the final leg of his “+= Mathematics Tour” in Mumbai, seems impressed by the country and the films the subcontinent is making. From posing with Shah Rukh Khan to his signature pose to dancing to 'Butta Bomma alongside Armaan Malik, the English singer-songwriter misses no opportunity to enjoy Indian films and mingle with the stars of Bollywood. In an interview with India Today, Ed called the SS Ramajoulis RRR incredible. RRR is mental. It's an incredible film, he said. The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. The song from the film Naatu Naatu won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2023 and the Golden Globes for Best Original Song. READ ALSO Ed Sheeran poses in an Aryan Khans brand jacket, proud mother Gauri Khan shares video of her live performance: I love it In a recent Zoom interview, the singer expressed his desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan, whom he called the biggest superstar. Sharing his love for the country, where he returned for the second time he performed in Mumbai in 2019, the Perfect hitmaker said he loves the vibrant personalities of Indians that match his own. I really feel the love here in India. Sometimes you can play places and people can be very secretive. For example, even if they feel (the vibe) inside them, you can never read what people feel. I have performed in some countries where people have a muted reaction, but here in India it is a dynamic country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like it (sic). ALSO READ Shah Rukh Khan recreates his signature pose with Ed Sheeran, in a video directed by Farah Khan. look here Ed, who arrived in Mumbai on March 12 and was seen partying with many celebrities, also performed at a school in Dharavi. He is set to perform on March 16. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/rrr-is-mental-ed-sheeran-on-ss-ramajouli-film-wants-to-work-biggest-star-shah-rukh-khan-9214236/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

