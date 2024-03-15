Entertainment
An actor stars in a His Twilight movie
Filmmaker Simon Chambers was living in New Delhi and planning to make a documentary about India's traffic jams when his uncle David, 85, called him to say he thought he might be dying. But when Simon returned to London, he found David not about to die but rather starving for attention. A former comedian with dramatic talent, David insisted that Simon bring his camera with him whenever he visited his house to check on him. The presence of the camera clearly boosts David's morale because it allows him to “perform” for someone again, even if it mostly means singing excerpts from old songs or quoting passages from “King Lear.”
“Much Ado About Dying” follows Simon as he struggles to care for his aging uncle in his final years, a difficult feat under any circumstances, but made even more difficult by David Newlyn's brazen stubbornness Scabies. Much of Chambers' third documentary film (“Every Good Marriage Begins With Tears” and “Cowboys in India”) shows Simon patiently grappling with David as he learns more and more about the complicated state of his life. To put it politely, David is a collector, and so his house is filled with virtually every possession he's ever owned, not to mention duplicates of the same items. (The funniest scene in the film follows Simon as he buys four wall clocks for his uncle.) He lives on cans of soup, he has a rodent problem that he fights by injecting mint toothpaste near everyone points of sale and multiple radiators in his house. leave burn marks everywhere.
Chambers' film has a sympathetic, universal basis, which is that getting old sucks and caring for infirm family members who cling to their independence will test everyone's limits . But while “Much Ado About Dying” strives to be a tribute to Chambers' caregivers and deceased uncle, its loose structure, dictated by David's declining health, makes the film frustrating and inert. Many misfortunes befall David—a devastating fire, multiple hospital visits, fatal diagnoses—but Chambers' camera or editing doesn't give them much shape. The film relies on the intimacy between the filmmaker and its subject, and while that relationship can provide insight, it sometimes feels like that's all “Much Ado About Dying” has to offer.
The film also carefully examines Simon and David's shared queer identity. David came out of the closet much later in life; Meanwhile, Simon came out as a young man but, by his own admission, briefly returned to the closet later in life. Unlike David, who claims he couldn't imagine sharing a bed with anyone, Simon has had fulfilling relationships, even if they never lasted. (“I think I was just much better at friendship,” Simon muses in voiceover.) “Much Ado About Dying” establishes the comparison between Simon and David, implying that Simon's persistent attention for his uncle, despite the constant worsening, comes from a fear of one day finding himself in the same situation.
However, Chambers keeps this thread to the margins of the film and chooses to focus directly on the everyday reality of David's current condition. It's an understandable decision, but at the same time it robs the film of some weight that would support the depiction of impending mortality. It could be argued that “Much Ado About Dying” takes a casual or subtle approach to Simon and David's identity, but this seems unnecessarily coy given that David's loneliness and his attempts to fill it remain a major and understated element. -explored from the film. At one point, Simon discovers that a young heterosexual man has defrauded his uncle of £25,000 by taking advantage of her attraction to him. David's relationship with his kind neighbors also takes a worrying turn when they suddenly move into his already cramped house with their multiple dogs.
These exploitative moments mostly cling to “Much Ado About Dying” as decorations rather than being properly integrated into the narrative. It's possible that Chambers didn't want additional complications in an already difficult time, and it's obvious that he never intended to make the film in the first place, so his role behind the camera was much more reactive . Thus, the film compares these stories to David's poor decision-making, born of bottomless compassion, which Simon cannot or will not prevent. (Similarly, the complexities of the British healthcare system, with which the film is directly concerned, remain curiously ignored.)
Only David himself makes this extended family film as watchable as it is. A charming and playful man, the old actor's spirit comes alive every time he is in the frame. His boundless optimism and joy in the face of constant setbacks are truly inspirational, and Chambers cleverly contrasts his various intractable eccentricities with how much his charm brings joy to others. David is clearly using his nephew as a last ditch attempt to become some sort of star, and whatever the problems of “Much Ado About Dying” may be, his performance persists well after the film ends.
Grade: C+
First Run Features will release “Much Ado About Dying” on Friday, March 15.
