'I'm going to try to fight this in court': Hollywood Shih Tzu owner says pet was euthanized after pit bull attack – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) – A Hollywood pet owner is devastated and plans to take legal action after, she said, a pit bull injured her beloved Shih Tzu so badly that the smaller dog had to be euthanized.

Speaking to 7News on Thursday, Jessica Reeder said everything had been ripped away from her.

[My dog] was attacked by a pit bull, and he broke his spine, his back, she said. His teeth were broken. [The pit bull] pulled me to the ground too.

Reeder said she was walking her 7-year-old dog Piper Wednesday evening when the pit bull ran from a house three houses away and locked its jaws on her pet.

The dog won't let go of my dog, it bites my dog, it grabs my dog, it bites, I scream for help, she said. I try to get up, but I can't find my balance because I'm hanging on to the leash. I don't want to let go of the leash because who knows what he would have done to my dog.

Reeder said she lived through this nightmare for about 10 minutes, until the pit bulls' owner finally came out.

And he comes and [screams at his dog]Come out, and [says] It's his dog, and he says, 'Oh, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry,'” she said. At that moment, my dog ​​is crying and crying.

Ring surveillance video captured Reeder tending to Piper after the attack.

Reeder and his neighbors transported the Shih Tzu to VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital shortly afterward.

They couldn't save his life, she said.

At the hospital, Reeder and Piper said goodbye.

You loved me unconditionally. I loved you back. Sorry, baby, he is heard saying in a cellphone video.

Choking back tears, Reeder described what a very special dog his pet was.

He was very special, intelligent and a good dog, she said. You know, never aggressive towards anything or anyone.

Now, Reeder wants to make sure no one goes through the same pain because of this pit bull.

“I'm going to try to fight in court, get my money back and get this dog put down, because that's more important to me,” she said. If he attacked my dog, believe me, he will attack someone else. It could have been a child, it could have been a baby.

A 7News crew knocked on the door of the pit bull owners' home, but no one answered.

Reeder said the pit bulls' owner offered to pay her vet bills, which total about $1,600, but as of Thursday afternoon she had not received that money.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox