Sources – Chiefs to sign Marquise “Hollywood” Brown





Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is expected to sign a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, officials said Thursday. evening sources to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move gives quarterback Patrick Mahomes the upgrade at wide receiver the team has been seeking since the Super Bowl.

• NFL Draft Order | Top draft prospects The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers for their second straight Lombardi Trophy last month despite having one of the least productive wide receiver groups in the NFL. Rookie Rashee Rice has emerged as a solid option in the passing game, but the Chiefs have otherwise had to rely on journeymen and stopgaps as they seek another title. Mahomes completed 77% of his passes with six passing touchdowns and no interceptions while targeting Rice; that number dropped to 57 percent when targeting any other wide receiver, along with more interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (six). The drop rate for all other receivers besides Rice was also more than three times higher (3% to 10%). Brown could now be the perfect complement to Rice in a new offense that features recently signed tight end Irv Smith Jr. alongside star tight end Travis Kelce. In an Instagram post On Thursday evening, Brown wrote “Blessed beyond measure…excited to be a part of the Chiefs kingdom” while posting a photo of himself in a Chiefs uniform. Also in the post, he included a screenshot of a recruiting pitch that Chiefs coach Andy Reid apparently sent him earlier in the day. Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals from the Ravens in 2022, didn't get the long-term deal he was looking for before the 2023 campaign and was hampered by a heel injury last season. Injuries have become a recent factor for Brown, who has not played a full season since 2020. Brown, who turns 27 on June 4, finished 2023 with a career-low 574 yards in 14 games. He had 51 catches and four touchdowns on 101 targets, his third straight year with triple-digit targets. However, he set a career low with an average of yards per target (5.68) and yards after catch (164). He entered the NFL as the 25th pick in the Ravens' 2019 draft. He has 313 career receptions for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2021, when he caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards for Baltimore. Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, ESPN Stats & Information and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

