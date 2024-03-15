Tradition, matchmaking and casting of 45; “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to Hickory High School | Entertainment





March 14HERMITAGE Local audiences are in for a bit of historical and ethnic entertainment with the Hickory High School Drama Department's production of “Fiddler on the Roof” this week. The musical, set in the early 1900s in the Russian Empire, tells the story of Reb Tevye, who lives with his wife and five daughters in the Jewish community of Anatevka. Since Tevye's five daughters want to choose their own suitors instead of resorting to arranged marriages, musical director Julie Kerr said much of the story deals with the community's traditions and the changes experienced by its Jewish residents. . “It’s really an ensemble performance, because so many characters come in throughout the show,” Kerr said. Tevye's lead role is junior Payne Moschillo, while freshman Emily Bayer plays the eponymous violinist on the roof, a metaphor that appears throughout the story. Audiences will also become familiar with many other Anatevka residents, including matchmaker Yente, played by senior Alyssa McDonald, Kerr said. Although Kerr said she normally tries to avoid repeating shows, Fiddler on the Roof had previously been performed at Hickory High School in 2003, the first show presented in the high school's then-recently renovated auditorium. There are 45 students in the cast, with about 15 other students involved in the crew. Compared to the normal challenges faced when preparing for a musical, Kerr said students had to wear clothing appropriate to their era while still being able to perform ethnic songs and dances. “It really takes a good cast to put on this show, and this year I can say we had the right students to do it,” Kerr said. “Fiddler on the Roof” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. For tickets or information, call 724-981-8750 ext. 1242. Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at . (c) 2024 The Herald (Sharon, Pennsylvania) Visit The Herald (Sharon, PA) at www.sharonherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Copyright 2024 Tribune Content Agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyitem.com/wire/entertainment/tradition-matchmaking-and-a-cast-of-45-fiddler-on-the-roof-comes-to-hickory-high/article_3b88158d-888d-5b6d-b716-3d41ec48af44.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos