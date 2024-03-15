Bollywood Stars Embrace the Coquette Core Trend With Sleek, Feminine Ensembles







Many talented Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and others have boarded the flirtatious trend bandwagon with their outfits. Why not check them out?

Coquette Core is having a moment these days with the leading stylish ladies of Bollywood who are jumping on the trend with their stylish choices. This hyper-feminine aesthetic is all about embracing your flirty, fabulous side with the perfect fusion of sweet, romantic, and playful styles to create perfection with pretty outfits.

From lace, corseted silhouettes, pastel-colored ruffles and bows, to ruffles, bows, sequins, beading and incredibly cute prints, this timeless trend has it all. That's why Bollywood beauties including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others have embraced this fashion-forward trend with chic ensembles. So why not zoom in and take a closer look at some of these outfits?

Deepika Padukone's Gauri & Nainika dress:

The Jawan actress wore a beautiful custom sleeveless black dress by Gauri & Nainika for a prestigious event. The floor-length gown featured a style similar to a Victorian ballgown with an elaborate and dramatic silhouette.

The body-hugging, corset-like silhouette of the top of the dress looked incredible, perfectly accentuating Deepika's curves. The matching bow that enhanced the divas' hairstyle was also spectacular. Sonam Kapoor Ahujas Dior long dress:

The blind actress wore an incredible floor-length black dress from the Dior collection with puffed sleeves and an alluring deep, plunging square-shaped neckline.

Moreover, Sonam's ruffled dress with crushed fabric and pleats with ribbon, cinching her waist, accentuated her curves. The dramatic pink bow made her hairstyle look stunning. Triptii Dimris Cinq Sept embellished dress:

The Animal actress made a dramatic style statement in a floor-length, sleeveless red dress with elegant straps and a plunging V-shaped neckline that looked sexier than ever.

Tripti's pretty dress hugged her curves to perfection while the diamond embellished bow on her chest enhanced her stunning gown, making us fall head over heels in love. Kiara Advanis Jacquemus mini dress:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently wore a very stylish off-white cream-colored mini dress with a fitted silhouette that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Kiara's thigh-high dress also had a well-structured ruffled design that made her ensemble look fabulous. The deep neckline also gave her outfit a sexy touch.

Alia Bhatt's pearly Prabal Gurung dress:

Rocky Aur actress Rani Kii Prem Kahaani looked incomparable at the Met Gala 2023 in a custom off-white Prabal Gurung gown, adorned with delicate bead work.

The corseted silhouette of the sleeveless dress with wide straps, a seductive deep plunging neckline and the beautiful dramatic skirt with the elegant train that trailed behind Alia as she walked, was simply perfect. Disha Patanis Alex Perry corseted dress:

The Welcome To The Jungle actress always opts for the boldest and most beautiful ensembles. She recently wore a white thigh-length mini dress that looked incomparable.

The Dishas dress has been made more special with lined texture, elegant spaghetti straps and a sexy plunging sweetheart neckline. She added matching opera gloves to complete her super sexy ensemble, and we love it.

