NFL Rumors: Chiefs and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown agree to one-year, $7 million contract | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats and Rumors





Nick Cammett/Diamant Images via Getty Images Veteran receiver Marquise Brown expected to sign one-year contract up to $11 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN Adam Schefter. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Brown is expected to earn $7 million in base salary on the one-year deal. Brown posted a conversation between himself and head coach Andy Reid on Instagram: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded to the news on X: After eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in 2021, Brown request and got a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Landing with the Arizona Cardinals, where Kyler Murray made back-to-back Pro Bowls, was an opportunity to take his game to a new level. It was also a sign of intent on the part of the Cardinals, who gave up a first-round pick in hopes that Brown would help Murray's development. The two men had been college teammates at Oklahoma. The big move never came for the 2019 first round pick. In his two years in Arizona, he caught 118 passes for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. It didn't help that Murray suffered a torn ACL midway through the 2022 campaign, which forced the Cardinals to rely on Colt McCoy, Trace McSorley, David Blough and Joshua Dobbs at various times. Brown has had injury issues himself, missing eight games between 2022 and 2023. The 5'9″ wide receiver's skills mean he was hit particularly hard by Murray's torn ACL and the subsequent game of musical chairs with the quarterback. Being a dynamic threat on the field is far from ideal when a backup is running the offense. A coach is more likely to rely on shorter, safer passes, and when making a big play, a second-string QB is less likely to put the ball on the money. The Cardinals quarterbacks combined to have the third worst rate in line with target (70.9 percent). This partly explains why Brown's catch rate (50.5%) was a personal low. He showed again in 2023 what made him such a prized target for the Cardinals two years ago. While his longest reception lasted just 41 yards, his average depth of target (11.9 yards) was the second highest of his career, according to Professional football benchmark. Even entering his age-27 season, Brown still has tantalizing potential if he can stay healthy and find some stability within his offense. But his tenure with the Chiefs could follow a similar pattern to his time in Arizona, where injuries continue to prevent him from making the most of his obvious talent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10107623-nfl-rumors-chiefs-marquise-hollywood-brown-agree-to-1-year-contract-up-to-11m The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos