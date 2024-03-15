Tribe's comeback fails in CAA women's basketball tournament loss to Hofstra

WASHINGTON If there was one sure bet for Thursday's CAA second-round game between William & Mary and Hofstra, it was that it would be decided in the fourth quarter. That's how things played out in both regular season games, and each time, the Tribe came away victorious.

But on the neutral court of the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., the Pride scored the final five points and advanced to Friday's quarterfinals with a 57-53 victory. The fifth-seeded Tribe trailed by 16 points and led. for only 31 seconds, but he still had a chance to escape.

It's tough to beat a team three times, W&M coach Erin Dickerson Davis said. When you win the first two, I think there are times where you get lax because you know you beat them. ).

I feel like we were a little panicked at times. I feel like we were trying to catch our breath when Hofstra already had some momentum from day one. They simply made a good effort.

After scoring 50 points in the second half of a 71-55 win over Hampton in the first round on Wednesday, the Pride (10-20) came out hot on Thursday. Hofstra, the No. 13 seed, made its first six shots and led 14-4 less than 4 minutes into the game. Less than 4 minutes into the second quarter, it was 28-12.

The Tribe (15-14) rallied behind Nylah Young, who scored six of her 22 points in the final 3:19 of the second quarter, and went into halftime with a score of 33-25 . Four minutes into the third quarter, W&M tied it at 37 on a jumper by Anahi-Lee Cauley.

There were two more ties at 46 with 6:02 left in the fourth quarter and at 50 with 3:47 left. Finally, Cassidy Geddes (14 points) gave the Tribe their first lead on a 3-pointer that made the score 53-52. with 3:05 to play.

Hofstra regained the lead on jumper Alarice Goodens at 2:34. The Tribe has missed its last seven shots.

The Tribe had a chance to tie it on their penultimate possession, but the game didn't go as planned. With Geddes at the center of Hofstra's defense, it was left for Young to attempt a game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining. .

Zyheima Swint, Hofstra's 6-foot-3 center, contested and deflected the shot, which fell harmlessly to the floor. It appeared on the replay that Swint's right hand made contact with Young's shooting wrist. But no foul was called.

Honestly, I think we rushed it,” Davis said. I don't think we waited for the screens. I don't think we installed good screens. They forced us out of there, and it ended like that.

Young, a graduate transfer who played her first four years at Hampton, was outstanding in the final game of her career. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season.

It's been five years, five very long years, said Young, a first-team All-CAA pick. I'm very grateful that I was able to come here for my senior year because it was very special. This team was very special.

“I am grateful to be in this position. And I'm ready to take it to the next level, to the next chapter of my life.

The Tribe won 12 conference games for the second straight season, which has never happened in program history. Of the team's top 11 scorers, only Young will not return next season.

Thursday's loss hurts, but Davis views the overall season as rewarding.

We did better than a lot of people thought after losing Sydney (Wagner), Riley (Casey) and Bre (Bellamy), Davis said. We are very young. Cassidy is a freshman and she played 38 minutes; Alexa (Mikeska) is a sophomore and she played 33 minutes.

We played a lot of young guys and they've never really been in this position before. But I think being in this position and feeling what we felt today and failed, it will energize us as we move forward.