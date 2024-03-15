Hollywood Brown reportedly moved from Cardinals to Chiefs

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is leaving the Arizona Cardinals and has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Brown stands to make up to $11 million on this deal.

Brown spent the final two seasons of his rookie contract with the Cardinals after former general manager Steve Keim traded for the wideout in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In 26 games played, the 5-foot-9, 180-pounder had 118 catches on 208 targets for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.

During his first year in the desert, Brown began the season as Arizona's No. 1 option with DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's drug policy.

In those six games Hopkins was sidelined, Brown racked up 43 catches on 64 targets for 485 yards and three touchdowns.

A broken foot, however, derailed his strong start, with Brown missing the next six games. He would eventually return for the final six games of the year, but did not display the same type of production as before the injury behind 24 catches for 224 yards.

Still, he led all 2022 Cardinals pass catchers in receptions with 67.

Last season, Brown had to battle inconsistent quarterback play to start the year with Murray on the mend with a torn ACL. In the nine games prior to the signal-caller's return, Brown racked up 42 receptions for 440 yards and four touchdowns.

Brown would end up getting five games with Murray back under center, catching nine of 24 targets for 134 yards, before a lingering heel issue that had impacted his production late in the year forced receiver wide to IR on December 29, thus ending. his season.

Despite the missed time and the quarterback carousel, Brown led the Cardinals' pass catchers with four touchdowns.

I have all the respect in the world for Hollywood. The worst part of football is injuries, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said. Arizona Sports Wolf and Luke the same day, Brown was placed on IR. When you're a guy who runs a lot and takes hits on the heel, that's a problem. We tried to extend this as long as possible and gave Hollywood every opportunity to put this heel in a place where he could come out and help us and contribute. Unfortunately, we couldn't get there.

He made plays for us and there were times we couldn't get him the ball, but he was there. He has abilities, he has proven it in this league. … Really a lot of respect for Hollywood and the way he handled that injury and the way he tried to get through a tough situation for him and the team.

How many games has Hollywood Brown played alongside Kyler Murray in the NFL?

Of Brown's 26 appearances in the desert, half came with Murray at quarterback as both struggled with their respective injury issues over the past two seasons.

When healthy, the duo has combined for 62 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns, all of which came in 2022.

Prior to their time in the Valley, Brown and Murray rushed for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns during their time together at Oklahoma from 2017-18.

What's next for the Cardinals at WR?

Arizona's expansive receiver room is now empty of a clear WR1. He re-signed Greg Dortch to accompany Michael Wilson while the Cardinals reportedly signed former Tennessee Titans player Chris Moore to a one-year deal. Moore is expected to help replace Rondale Moore, who the Cardinals traded to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Brown's departure further fuels speculation that Arizona will look to select a wide receiver with its top selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. At No. 4 overall, Arizona could go with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. if he makes the board or look to trade up a few spots before grabbing LSU's Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze from Washington.

