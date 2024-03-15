Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo found guilty of sexual misconduct





A South Korean court on Friday found Oh Young-soo, an actor who won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of a contestant in the Netflix survival drama Squid Game, guilty of indecent assault. Mr. Oh, 79, was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to take 40 hours of classes on sexual violence. The verdict and sentence were announced Friday by a district court in Seongnam, a city southeast of Seoul. Many hearings in this case took place behind closed doors. Mr. Oh publicly denied the accusation. Prosecutors charged Mr. Oh in 2022 after an actress filed a complaint accusing him of touching her inappropriately while they were on tour for a play in 2017. She was not identified.

The charge carried a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 15 million South Korean won, or about $11,400. But prosecutors said last month they would seek a one-year sentence and a work ban if he is convicted. Months before he was indicted, Mr. Oh became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe, for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Player #001 in Squid Game, a dystopian drama about people who risk their lives in a secret competition in hopes of winning a fortune. He was too nominated for a 2022 Emmy for his performance in the series, still the most watched series of all time on Netflix. Mr. Oh, who has appeared in more than 200 plays since 1968 and won numerous theater awards, is considered one of South Korea's most accomplished theater actors. The sexual misconduct accusation damaged his career long before the court handed down its verdict. Mr. Oh was not included in the Squid Game season 2 cast, release planned this year. The country's culture ministry also stopped airing a government advert featuring him. Mr. Oh will also not appear in South Korean director Woo-seok Yang's upcoming film About Family. Film distribution company Lotte Entertainment told local media last month that it was deleting all of his scenes and refilming them with another actor, Lee Soon-jae.

Last year, Mr. Oh was dropped from the casting of a South Korean play, Love Letter, about two actors who take turns reading love letters to each other. Mr. Oh's accuser filed a complaint against him in 2021, triggering a police investigation in Seongnam. Prosecutors eventually dropped the case, but the woman appealed to reopen it, and Mr. Oh was later charged after more evidence was gathered. In November 2022, Mr. Oh told JTBC, a South Korean television station, that for the first time reported the prosecution, that he had only held the accuser's hand to guide her on a walk around a lake. He also said he apologized to her, not to admit wrongdoing, but because she said she would not criticize his behavior if he did. I'm sorry, he told reporters as he showed up for his first court hearing in February 2023. I think I behaved badly. But he continued to deny the accusation. Other details of the case have not been made public. The hearings were closed and the woman was not identified, in line with standard practice in sex crime cases in South Korea. People convicted of indecent assault in South Korea become registered sex offenders and monitored by police even after serving their prison sentences. First-time offenders can benefit from reduced sentences, or simply a fine.

Since 2018, South Korea's #MeToo movement has resulted in accusations of sexual misconduct against a number of prominent men, including influential figures in the entertainment industry and government. Some apologized or resigned. Others have been convicted of rape or other sex crimes and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. This is a developing story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/15/arts/squid-game-actor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos