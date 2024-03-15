



The bearThe third season of the series may not be hitting your TV screens yet, but rumors of a fourth season are already swirling as filming for additional episodes is said to take place in Chicago. According to Deadlinethe series about chef Carmen Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his motley kitchen team made up of Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebony moss-Bachrach), Mark (Lionel Boyce), Tina (Liza Coln-Zayas), Fak (Matty Matheson), and others will be back for another chapter after the next season which is expected to arrive in June. Season 3 of Effects series broadcast exclusively on Hulu was retrieved in November 2023, and filming began earlier this year in Chicago. Filming back-to-back is not an uncommon strategy, especially as the superstar cast becomes busier with other projects. But considering Atlanta was the last FX show to follow this filming schedule, some people are speculating that season 4 could be The bearthe last. TV Insider has contacted the network for comment on a fourth season. According to the local Chicago outlet, CoilChicago, The bearThe fourth season will be filmed consecutively to the current third season. Their report also suggests that the fourth season would likely be the show's last as creator. Chris StorerThe original vision for the series consisted of only three seasons. But without any confirmation, the nature of season 4 being the last of the shows, it's all just hearsay. According to Deadlinea fifth season is not excluded. Currently, The bearThe third season is expected to premiere in June, as seasons 1 and 2 did in previous years. For a closer look at the next chapter, check out our summary of everything we know so far, here. And stay tuned for updates on Season 4 as we learn more. FX The bearSeason 3 Premiere, June 2024, Hulu More titles:

