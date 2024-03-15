Actor uses Glacier photo to apologize for leaving Yellowstone trails

On Thursday afternoon, actor Pierce Brosnan took to social media to apologize for stepping on one of Yellowstone National Park's sensitive thermal features. Hours earlier, a federal magistrate ordered Brosnan to pay more than $1,500 for an off-trail trip in the Mammoth Hot Springs area last fall.

“I deeply regret my transgression and sincerely apologize to everyone for any intrusion into this sensitive area,” Brosnan said. wrote in an Instagram post. “Yellowstone and all of our national parks must be maintained and preserved for all to enjoy. »

It was a November post on the photo-sharing platform that initially landed Brosnan in hot water. The 70-year-old environmentalist had posted several images of Yellowstone, including one showing it standing off trail on a snow-covered thermal feature.

Brosnan later deleted the photo from his account, but on December 26, federal authorities issued two citations for misdemeanors: traveling on foot in a spa area and violating closures.

Brosnan pleaded guilty Thursday to the spa zone violation, while federal prosecutors dismissed the other charge. In his afternoon statement, Brosnan called his actions an “impulsive mistake.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that there were signs in the Mammoth area “that warn visitors of the dangers of thermal features and indicate that visitors should stay on designated boardwalks and trails,” but Brosnan said that he had never seen them in the snowy area.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ariel Calmes recommended a maximum fine of $5,000 and two years of probation, but U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick opted for a lighter sentence.

Hambrick instead fined Brosnan $500 while ordering him to pay $1,000 to the nonprofit Yellowstone Forever Geological Fund, plus $40 in fees and routine assessment. The judge ordered no probation in addition to fines of $1,540.

Brosnan, who lives in Malibu, California, appeared remotely during the half-hour hearing. Without providing an explanation, his defense attorney filed a motion earlier this week asking for Thursday's hearing to be postponed. However, Hambrick ordered the actor to appear as scheduled, which he did.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the National Park Service highlighted the dangers of venturing off designated trails.

“…the ground in the thermal areas is fragile and thin, and the boiling water is just below the surface,” the statement noted, adding that the features can be damaged by footsteps.

The Park Service urged people to “act responsibly and safely and set a good example for others.”

Brosnan closed his Instagram post with the hashtag #StayOnThePath.

He presented a photo of Saint Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, located several hundred miles north of Yellowstone. A reverse image search suggests the photograph was originally published by the Great Falls, Montana, Tribune at least eight years ago.

The man who captured the image, Larry Beckner, former editor of the Great Falls Tribune, was surprised to learn that Brosnan had used his work, although he noted that it was common for people to serve photos themselves.

“If people see it on the Web, they think they're entitled to it,” he said, “which is not the case.”

Beckner studied at Northwest College in the 1980s and today works as a real estate photographer in Bigfork, Montana. Over the years, his images have been published everywhere, from the Powell Tribune to the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times… and now, Brosnan's Instagram page.

“007 stole my photo,” Beckner joked, referring to Brosnan's famous role as British secret agent James Bond.

When asked if he planned to send the actor an invoice for the photo, Beckner said no.

“I’m never going anywhere,” he said, laughing. “Famous people who have money don’t get in trouble.”