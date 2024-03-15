Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signs one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs





THE Kansas City ChiefsThe 2023 season has often been dominated by talk of their wide receiver room, although it ultimately didn't cost them much considering they won Super Bowl 58. The lack of trustworthy pass catchers the Chiefs led the NFL in dropped passes (44) last season certainly played a role in the Chiefs offense slipping from first place in points and yards in 2022 at 15th and 9th respectively in 2023. So, the Chiefs made a decision Thursday night to get the quarterback Patrick Mahomes a little more help. Kansas City agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million with the wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal. Brown, a first-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. His stay in the desert was irregular, canceled in part by the injury of Kyler Murray this ended Murray's 2022 campaign prematurely and kept Murray out for much of 2023. Brown and Murray were college teammates, with Brown leading Oklahoma in catches and yards in 2018 when Murray won the Heisman Trophy. But the connection didn't electrify as many expected when Brown arrived from the Ravens in a 2022 draft night trade. He finished his tenure in Arizona with 118 catches for 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns. NFL STATS CENTER: The latest NFL scores, schedules, odds, stats and more. Now, Brown is getting a fresh start. It's already been an eventful offseason for the Chiefs, who are trying to become the first team to complete a three-peat in the Super Bowl era. They kicked things off by signing star defensive lineman Chris Jones to a massive extension, and they then restructured Mahomes' mammoth contract once again.

