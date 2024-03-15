WR Marquise Brown lands in KC on one-year deal – Chiefs Digest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It took longer than widely expected, but on Thursday night the Chiefs entered the free agent market for wide receivers, landing Marquise Brown on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.

The contract includes $7 million in base salary and a signing bonus as well as incentives that could bring the deal to $11 million. Brown took to social media to appear to confirm the deal, posting the message “Blessed beyond measure…ChiefsKingdom Let's Rock.”

The Chiefs hope Brown's speed and athleticism can provide Patrick Mahomes with a reliable, electric target. The club also hopes he can help solve an issue their offense suffered from last year when it came to expanding the field. Mahomes had the worst season of his career on throws more than 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, completing just 18 of 63 passes (28.6%) for 624 yards with a career-low of one touchdown, one of the worst six in his career. interceptions and a passer rating of 34.1.

For comparison, in 2022, Mahomes completed 28 of 63 for 912 yards on deep passes with three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 107.1.

Brown didn't put up dazzling numbers on the field last season with Arizona, but that wasn't entirely his fault. Brown caught six of 21 targets for 175 yards and a score while delivering a 57.8 passer rating. But he received a 91.7 grade from Pro Football Focus on deep targets. Brown never received a deep ball grade lower than 82.4, and his best grade came as a rookie with a 97.5 grade after hauling in seven catches on 15 targets for 266 yards and four touchdowns, generating a passer rating of 132.6.

Nicknamed “Hollywood” due to the name of his hometown in Florida as well as his style of play, Brown received no offers from Division I schools and attended College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, for continue playing football and improve your score. notes. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2017 and posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons before forgoing his final year of NFL Draft eligibility.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Brown wasn't tested at the NFL Combine or his pro day before Baltimore selected him 25th overall in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. But his blazing speed and ability to make big plays have prompted comparisons to DeSean Jackson, another receiver of similar stature who turned in big-play performances in Andy Reid's offense in Philadelphia.

Brown was the first receiver selected in the 2019 draft class and has caught 313 passes for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns in five NFL seasons. He ranks sixth among this season's class in receiving yards, trailing AJ Brown (5,947), DK Metcalf (5,332), Terry McLaurin (5,283), Diontae Johnson (4,363) and Deebo Samuel (4,122). ). Mecole Hardman ranks No. 11 with 1,966 yards.

After a solid rookie campaign with the Ravens with 46 catches for 584 yards and 7 touchdowns, Brown posted his first 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021, hauling in 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores.

But Brown became frustrated with Baltimore's offensive system and requested a trade. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Ravens sent Brown to Arizona with a third-round selection (No. 100 overall) for the 23rd overall pick in the first round. The trade allowed Brown to reconnect with his quarterback teammate at Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.

A broken foot in 2022 limited him to just 12 games, but he still completed 67 passes for 709 yards and three scores. A heel injury late in the 2023 season cost Brown three games, but playing the first half of the season without Murray also had an impact on Brown's numbers. He finished the year ranked second on the club with 574 yards on 51 catches and a team-high four touchdowns.

While Brown primarily plays outside in the X or Z receiver roles, he can also play out of the slot, so he has the flexibility to play all three positions in Kansas City's offense. He also played most of his career in variations of the West Coast offense, which should ease his transition under Reid's offense.

The Chiefs envision Brown playing a role similar to that played by Tyreek Hill in Kansas City's offense. He should be able to compete against both tight end Travis Kelce and second-year receiver Rashee Rice, both of whom should benefit from Brown's presence on the field.

And the Chiefs aren't done tweaking their receiver room for 2024. General manager Brett Veach is expected to add at least one more veteran receiver via free agency, with former Chargers wide receiver of Los Angeles Mike Williams and Hunter Renfrow of the Las Vegas Raiders. among the possible candidates. The Chiefs also want to possibly bring back Super Bowl LVIII hero Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs are also expected to be active at the wide receiver position in the NFL Draft.