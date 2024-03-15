Busy Hollywood intersection’s 8-second green light infuriates drivers – NBC Los Angeles





The traffic light at the intersection of westbound La Brea and Franklin avenues in Hollywood is making drivers and neighbors frustrated with its brevity. People say it's just too fast and doesn't stay green long enough to drive through or through it safely. NBC4 timed it out and it only stayed green for 8 seconds before turning yellow. It is a bit embarrassing. It's a very fast, very short light, said Kristen McCusker who lives in Hollywood. McCusker walks her dogs and also drives through the area, she tries to avoid the signal as much as possible. Basically this corner here is the worst, said Todd Roberts who lives in Hollywood right next to the fire. I just see cars and cars waiting and it will cause worse routes on other streets rather than allowing traffic to disperse. “ Additionally, because the light changes so quickly, Roberts has seen cars speeding or running the red light just to pass. People are very impatient. They literally want to cross immediately when they see a light or green signal, Roberts said. This Hollywood intersection is near several popular hiking trails. Not only is it difficult to cross, but it is also a problem for people trying to cross on foot. I'm just going to go up the hill because I don't want to wait for it to change. I'm just going to take an alternate route on foot and go up the hill and go through the alley to get to the canyon, basically, McCusker said. NBC4 checked another signal on Franklin Avenue, a few blocks away near North Orange Drive, to see if it was a common problem. That light stayed green for about 90 seconds, nearly 11 times longer than the one at Franklin and La Brea avenues. Plus, from what the neighbors tell us, this one seems to be the only one with problems because of how quickly things change. Honestly, that's the one we always joke about La Brea and Franklin is like the worst intersection, McCusker said. NBC4 reached out to LADOT, the agency that manages the city's signals, to find out why the light only stays green for about 8 seconds. The ministry did not respond to our request for comment. However, according to the LADOT website, the average signal cycle in Los Angeles is approximately 90 to 120 seconds.

