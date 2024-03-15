Months after Hollywood strike ended, actors still struggling to find work – NBC Los Angeles





Four months after their strike ended, many Hollywood actors are still struggling to make ends meet. As the industry slowly recovers, many feel left out and wonder if things will ever return to normal. For me, everything is at a standstill, says actor Zee James. When the strike ended in November and the studio contract was ratified in December, industry professionals knew Hollywood's recovery would be slow, but actors NBC4 spoke with said reported feeling like he was barely moving. There are very few opportunities, says actor Alex McKenna James and McKenna remember when there were enough jobs for actors like them. But since the end of the strikes that paralyzed Hollywood, these jobs are said to have dried up. James highlights the lack of hearings and the lack of ability to get meetings and access to a room. Everyone is trying to find other ways to supplement their lives to literally pay their rent, McKenna says. Film LA, which tracks production in Los Angeles, tells NBC4 that the number of filming permits and shooting days are down 10 and 12 percent since the start of the year and that productions appear to be hiring fewer people. Actors we spoke with say that since the strike, hiring A-list stars and high-profile celebrities is the biggest priority. McKenna says: “There are fewer and fewer opportunities for those of us who aren't famous movie stars or giant personalities with 7 million followers. We were kicked out because we need to make sure the 1 percenters work, says James James says she needs to focus more on her other job, which is creating content for luxury travel. And she plans to leave the country to find more acting opportunities.

