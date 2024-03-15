Twitter reacts to Chiefs signing of star WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown





The Kansas City Chiefs signed free agency for the first time by agreeing to terms with star wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown on Thursday night. A former Baltimore Raven and Arizona Cardinal, Brown is an exceptionally quick pass catcher who has the ability to test the NFL's best defenses with his exceptional ability to get open deep down the field. A new weapon for Patrick Mahomes: Former Ravens and Cardinals WR “Hollywood” Brown is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to sources. During his final season in Baltimore in 2021, Brown had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. During… pic.twitter.com/oGD82iazKb –Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2024 The Chiefs desperately needed to sign a wide receiver after the poor performances of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Richie James and Kadarius Toney last season. With this move, Patrick Mahomes will gain an elite playmaker who might be able to propel Kansas City's offense to the top heading into the Chiefs' defensive Super Bowl campaign in 2024. Fans on social media platforms were shocked that general manager Brett Veach was able to make a deal and posted their thoughts on Kansas City's latest addition. Check out Twitter's main reaction to this decision below: I wondered if Washington might be interested given that the Kingsbury Cardinals traded for him, but if he had an offer from the Chiefs it would be difficult for him to go anywhere else. https://t.co/t9TuGpndz3 –Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 15, 2024 Brown is underrated at this point, his efficiency should improve significantly with a drop in target rate. Probably a high-impact signing https://t.co/HAVPHUjCMO –Mario Puig (@ThePostingScout) March 15, 2024 We're going to Hollywood, baby!!!! ðŸ™Œâ ¤ï¸ ðŸ™ŒðŸ'› https://t.co/uPlNmpQhjc — Jody Baker ðŸŒŠ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ðŸ”´ðŸŸ¡ðŸ ˆðŸŸ£âšªï¸ (@jodybaker80) March 15, 2024 The worst kept secret in the league last week

Hollywood Brown for the Chiefs is the least surprising thing I've ever seen https://t.co/1akO0waRz9 – Bengal Big Game (@BengalYouTube) March 15, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chiefswire.usatoday.com/lists/kansas-city-chiefs-twitter-reacts-to-signing-marquise-hollywood-brown/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos