Entertainment
Actor Alec Baldwin asks judge to dismiss charges related to Rust filming
Lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin have asked a judge to dismiss manslaughter charges against him for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming the western Rust, alleging misconduct by the prosecutor.
In a motion filed eight days after a jury found the film's armor girl Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a separate trial, Baldwin's lawyers said “enough is enough.”
“This is an abuse of the system and an abuse of an innocent person whose rights were violated to the extreme,” the filing states.
Mrs. Hutchins died while reproducing the Colt. The 45 Baldwin revolver was rehearsing and fired a live round which also injured director Joel Souza.
Baldwin faces two counts of manslaughter, one for negligent use of a firearm and another for failure to exercise due care.
Fourth-degree felonies carry a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison.
Baldwin's trial will take place July 10 in New Mexico District Court in Santa Fe.
Baldwin was first charged with manslaughter in January 2023.
The charge was dismissed three months later when his lawyers presented evidence that the revolver Baldwin used had been modified and could fire without the trigger being pulled.
The 30 Rock actor has denied responsibility for Ms Hutchins' death, saying the gun went off without him pulling the trigger.
In January, special prosecutor Kari Morrissey convened a grand jury to indict Baldwin after an independent test of the gun found it would not fire without the trigger being pulled, confirming an earlier FBI review.
Criminal defendants routinely seek to dismiss charges, something judges rarely do.
Gutierrez's trial was Hollywood's first for a fatal on-set shooting in nearly 30 years.
She is due to be sentenced on April 15 and faces up to 18 months in prison.
Baldwin's lawyers argued that prosecutors had “publicly dragged Baldwin into the cesspool created by their improprieties.”
In addition to those remarks, defense attorneys presented legal arguments, including that the state withheld “substantial exculpatory and favorable evidence” from the grand jury.
For example, they said prosecutors did not call a witness who would have testified that Baldwin's role as producer was purely creative and that he had no role in enforcing safety protocols or in hiring teams.
They cited precedents where judges threw out indictments when prosecutors blocked the grand jury from hearing evidence favorable to the defense.
Ms Morrissey said she would respond in court and had 14 days to file a response.
In New Mexico, defense attorneys can call witnesses before a grand jury if the defendant testifies.
In Baldwin's case, he did not take the stand during the grand jury proceedings in January.
Prosecutors must alert the grand jury to the witnesses and evidence presented by the defense and give jurors the opportunity to hear from those witnesses and view the evidence, if requested.
