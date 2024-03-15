Charlotte actor Branden Cook is rising through the ranks

APPLE TV+ Branden Cook, who moved to Charlotte at age 12, is climbing the acting ranks with roles on TV shows like “Chicago PD” and “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+, where he plays the pilot of World War II, Alexander Jefferson.

We all have dreams.

Sometimes dreams can arise at a young age and we can spend years trying to achieve them. However, a small change in direction can make a difference in the dreams we pursue next.

Branden Cook, 29, born in Ohio and raised in Charlotte, was watching movies with his grandfather. These movie nights led him to visualize a live action similar to the characters he was watching.

“We watched a lot of movies and I wanted to be like Indiana Jones or James Bond or Jason Bourne,” Cook said. “I think that’s what kind of started the idea. I wanted to be an actor because when I was young. I wanted to be like a detective and all these other things, but I realized I could kind of do all that when I started acting.

Cook moved to Charlotte at age 12 and played football at Crestdale Middle School. Although he enjoyed the sport, embarking on a new adventure changed the course of his future.

“I started playing while I was playing football,” Cook said. “Eventually, I stopped playing football and stayed straight into acting. I ended up getting a scholarship to Wake Forest (University) to act. Then after I graduated, I went to Lambda (the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.)”

Cook immediately launched into his career and appeared in several high-profile projects, moving from small supporting roles to major roles on shows such as “Chicago PD” and “Industry.” He works alongside actors like Austin Butler in the Apple TV+ miniseries “Masters of the Air,” which began filming in 2021.

“I got the audition from an agent and I knew it was something I had to do,” Cook said of the World War II drama produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. “I had to watch 'Band of Brothers' again because that was the team that made 'Band of Brothers,' which was a huge show. “I think I spent six hours recording the audition before I sent it. I got a call back from Dee Rees, who is a great director. I got the call maybe a week or two later, and I was flying to London a few months later.

Cook plays Air Force Second Lieutenant Alexander Jefferson, a Tuskegee Airman shot down over France in 1944 and interned in a German prison camp in Poland.

“He was a real man,” Cook said. “He was a war hero. He was…actually a prisoner of war until all the prisoners of war were free and the war was over.

Cook is in Atlanta working on a new season of “Tell Me Lies,” a show that tells the turbulent story of a couple that takes place over eight years.

“It’s season two, and I’m really grateful and lucky to be in the position I’m in right now,” said Cook, who plays Evan. “Not many people have access to the second season of a series. So, I'm grateful for that.

Cook said he loves entertaining people, which is one of the reasons he pursued an acting career.

“I think there are different ways to entertain people,” he said. “You can make them laugh. You can make them cry. You can make them feel something, and I think with acting it's a very personal and intimate art form that allows the performers as well as the audience, when it's done well, to share something. Share energy and intimacy. I think he has this ability to really touch people and change them, make them feel cool and connected and lift them up.

“You know, not everything you do will make someone cry. Sometimes people just need some relief from their 9 to 5 and their hard lives and they just want to relax and watch, you know, a funny movie or a romantic comedy or something like that.

Although acting is his main source of income, Cook has other hobbies, such as reading. If he hadn't been an actor, Cook said he still would have done something in the arts.

“Like the art of painting or drawing or music or something,” he said. “It’s other things that really interest me. Or maybe a writer,” said Cook, whose goal is to bring his acting knowledge back to Charlotte in the future. “Just because Charlotte has given me so much and I feel like there are little pockets of little artistic things there,” he said. “I mean, they have the Blumenthal Theater and such, but I would love to create…an arts center in Charlotte.”

